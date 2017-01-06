Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Paul Poole: The expert way

The yachting industry in Southeast Asia has seen significant growth in recent years with yacht shows, races and regattas increasing in both size, numbers and frequency.

Friday 6 January 2017, 02:00PM

In Thailand alone, the next 12 months will see at least 10 different international yachting events, which are expected to generate millions of dollars and attract tens of thousands of visitors.

The reasons for this kind of growth are manifold: destinations such as Phuket, Langkawi and Singapore meet many of the key requirements of becoming premier sports tourism destinations, including easy access, a pleasant climate, a certain level of prestige, authenticity and, finally, diversity in the form of other tourism and leisure-related facilities, including spas, restaurants and luxury accommodation options.

The shift in wealth from west to east is also a determining factor. The number of superyachts sold to Asian buyers is steadily increasing, as is the number of visiting yachts from elsewhere in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

This is due in no small part to the excellent facilities in place at the region’s marinas; investors and entrepreneurs pour money and effort into supporting businesses and added services such as charter and catering companies, concierge services and technical support.

Last but not least, the Thai, Malay and the Singaporean governments are actively and aggressively supporting and promoting the yachting industry.

The Thai Ministry of Transport recently announced a new license that allows foreign-flagged superyachts to charter in Thai waters, a move meant to incentivise overseas yacht owners to bring their yachts to Southeast Asia rather than for example the Caribbean, during the European off-season.

In other words, sports tourism is becoming a buzzword and entrepreneurs, investors and governments are all buying in.

This presents a huge opportunity for organisers to put on bigger and better events and for brands and businesses to reach out to a specific target group of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), build brand identity, and align their marketing initiatives with some of the region’s biggest and most prestigious events.

It also means there is a growing need for marketing consultants to help match sponsors for the many events on the ever-growing annual yachting calendar, and help both sponsors and organisers maximise their potential.

In the 10 years we have sold yachting events in the region, we have witnessed a significant change in the way these events are run and the expectations sponsors have.

It is no longer sufficient to simply print a few T-shirts and a poster; as events are becoming more professionally run, brands and businesses have higher expectations and they want innovative solutions and sophisticated marketing.

Below are some steps organisers and sponsors can take to ensure successful events and get the most out of the partnership.

Before the event

Planning is the key to a successful event and it is important sponsors and organisers identify their objectives. Contrary to what many believe, sponsors are not benefactors and the event is not a charitable cause.

Rather, sponsorship is a value-adding exercise for both organisers and sponsors and it is important to approach it from that point of view.

Organisers should understand the needs and objectives of brands and businesses, just as brands and businesses should understand the particular event and its participants in order to maximise the benefits of the sponsorship.

During the event

Activation is the key to a successful sponsorship. A rule of thumb is for every dollar spent on sponsorship, sponsors are encouraged to spend an additional dollar on the activation of the sponsorship.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

The world of advertising is changing and with print media seeing a drop in advertising and TV struggling to attract viewers, specialised events such as a yacht show, race or regatta offer a perfect opportunity for brands and businesses to engage and interact with their target customers.

Examples we have seen in the past include a car brand offering test tours to event visitors, or a spirit brand setting up a special cocktail bar.

In addition to more traditional activation methods and tools such as promotional booths and merchandise, both sponsors and organisers should acknowledge the ever-increasing importance of social media as a prime communication tool.

With event participants active on a variety of platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, sponsors have a vested interest in being highly visible throughout the event and organisers can increase their visibility by being associated with brands and businesses who already have a large following.

After the event

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the job is done as soon as the last participant has left the event.

Now is the time to measure the benefit of the sponsorship, and while most sponsors are looking for a return on investment, which they can quantify in terms of actual sales and leads during the event itself, there are benefits which aren’t immediately measurable, such as long-term brand attributes, increased awareness and indirect sales.

You can’t always put a monetary value on an objective, so organisers should help sponsors meet objectives that are SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timed.

With the yachting calendar in Southeast Asia becoming increasingly busy and with consumers and participants having more shows, races and regattas to choose from than ever before, it is crucial organisers and sponsors work together to ensure events remain relevant, attractive and entertaining or they risk losing out to the competition.


Paul Poole

Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand.

The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands.

Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia's leading yachting events, including Asia Superyacht Rendezvous, Asian Yachting Grand Prix, Bay Regatta, Boat Asia, Neptune Regatta, Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), Phuket Raceweek, Royal Langkawi International Regatta, Samui Regatta, Singapore Yacht Show, Thailand Yacht Show, and Top of the Gulf Regatta.

For more information, please email at info@paulpoole.co.th / www.paulpoole.co.th


This article is featured in Set Sail, the official companion guide for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 5-8. For more information about PIMEX visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

