Paul Poole scores Singapore and Thailand Yacht Shows 2017

PHUKET: For a second consecutive year, Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co Ltd has been appointed to manage commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing for the Singapore and Thailand Yacht Shows 2017.

marine, economics,

Monday 6 February 2017, 10:18AM

“After successfully wrapping up the second edition of the Thailand Yacht Show in December 2016, organisers 3L Events (Thailand) Ltd are already looking ahead by appointing Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co Ltd to manage commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing for the 3rd edition, once again taking place at Phuket’s Ao Po Grand Marina from 14-17 December 2017,” said a release issued on Friday (Feb 3).

“Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. will also package, sell and manage commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing opportunities for the next Singapore Yacht Show, to be held at ONEº15 Marina Club at Sentosa Cove from 6-9 April 2017.

“The Sponsorship Experts will work with organisers Singapore Yacht Events Pte. Ltd. to develop a sponsorship and partnership packaging and pricing strategy, develop sales materials and operate a sponsorship and partnership sales service. The agreement includes pre-event planning, activation services during the events and post-event evaluation and follow up,” the release said.

Now in its seventh year, the Singapore Yacht Show is one of the highlights on the regional yachting calendar as one of the most important boat shows in Asia-Pacific.

Held for the first time in February 2016 at Phuket’s Ao Po Grand Marina, the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) brings together industry and consumers alike in a relaxed environment with a programme packed with seminars, social events, demonstrations, regattas and familiarisation excursions.

Exhibitors include not only premier yachting and boating interests, but also a range of luxury products and lifestyle brands, including supercars, watches and jewellery as well as luxury waterside properties.

“After an impressive debut, the organisers are confident that the next edition of the event will attract some 5,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors,” said the release.

“The yachting industry in Southeast Asia has seen significant growth in recent years with yacht shows, races and regattas increasing in both size, numbers and frequency. In Singapore and Thailand alone, the next 12 months will see at least seven different international yachting events, which are expected to generate millions of dollars and attract tens of thousands of visitors,” the release noted.

“The reasons for this kind of growth are manifold. Singapore and Phuket, especially when considered together as complementary twin yacht show venues at different ends of the season, meet most of the key requirements of becoming premier sports and luxury tourism destinations, including easy access, first-world facilities and a pleasant climate.

“In addition, or perhaps as a result of the attendant PR and publicity, the number of superyachts sold to Asian buyers is steadily increasing as is the number of visiting yachts from elsewhere in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Beautiful and virtually unexplored cruising grounds, excellent marinas and high quality services add to the attraction for yacht owners.

“Most importantly, the Singaporean and Thai governments are actively and aggressively supporting and promoting the yachting industry through their twin yacht shows. The Thai Ministry of Transport recently announced a new license that allows foreign-flagged superyachts to charter in Thai waters, a move which is meant to incentivise overseas yacht owners to bring their yachts to Southeast Asia instead of going to the Caribbean during the European off-season,” the release said.

 

 
