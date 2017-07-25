Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Police chief suspicious of Canadian Muay Thai fighter’s ‘suicide’

PHUKET: The Chief of the Patong Police has called for a thorough investigation into the death of 27-year-old Canadian expat Matthew Richardson, a well-respected Muay Thai fighter in Phuket whose body was found in his rented home in Patong yesterday (July 24).

patong, death, police,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 05:29PM

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of well-respected Phuket Muay Thai fighter Matthew Richardson. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of well-respected Phuket Muay Thai fighter Matthew Richardson. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Mr Richardson was found dead from apparent hanging in the bathroom of his rented house on 50 Pi Rd yesterday morning with the strap of a black carry bag still around his neck. (See story here.)

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today, “After we received some information about the case, I do not want to sum up that he committed suicide.

“We will send his body to the forensic laboratory at Surat Thani Hospital tomorrow (July 26). We really need this forensic report so that we can know the exact cause of death in this case,” he added.

Col Tassanai confirmed that bruises were found on Mr Richardson’s neck, but no other evidence of a struggle were found on his body or in the house.

However, he added, “I do not want to jump to any conclusions. We have informed Canadian embassy officials of our investigation and they have notified his relatives, and they have contacted me back already.”

Col Tassanai declined to reveal any possible motivation for Mr Richardson’s death, whether by his own hand or if he were murdered.

“At this stage I cannot reveal any more details about the case,” he concluded.

Mr Richardson, from Toronto, according to his posts online, maintained a positive outlook and had support from many fans and friends around the globe.

As recently as last Thursday (July 20), Mr Richardson posted online his thanks and gratitude – a common theme in his posts – in Thai and in English: “Thank you for everything Ajarn Chaynoi! Safe travels & see you soon!”

Only two days earlier, he posted, “I am honoured to be the new DBKL Kuda Merah Malaysian International Champion! Looking forward to defending my title later this year in Kuala Lumpur.

Thank you to the fight fans in Malaysia, and everyone for their support!

“Shout out to my gym Ruthless Fight Center [in Patong] and sponsors at Reflex Nutrition Thailand.”

Mr Richardson had a successful career as a Muay Thai fighter. On his own Facebook profile, he listed his fight card as 33 pro fights with 22 wins – 16 KO, 10 losses, 1 no contest.

Locally he had won two EFL champion titles (75 kilogram) and won the Bangla stadium champion titles in both the 70kg and 75kg divisions each twice, and reigned as the Patong stadium champion (72kg).

Meanwhile, tributes to the fallen fighter have flowed online.

“Matthew Richardson was a gentleman Canadian who lived and breathed Muaythai, who chose to live and train in a foreign land whose culture and people he loved and deeply respected. He has legions of fans from all over the world because of the exciting way he fought and his very friendly attitude outside of the cage and ring. He fought in our event at Resorts World Manila in 2013 and since then, we became good friends,” wrote one friend, posting under the name “muayfanaticxxx”.

“The Thai Government owes it to his family to conduct a very thorough investigation to find the real cause of his death. He just won an international title in Malaysia and posted in his FB [Facebook] that he was looking forward to defending it later this year. He had a great camp and wonderful friends around him and very supportive family in Canada. At 27 he had everything going for him.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

4.2mn meth tabs, 26kg crystal meth, 40kg ketamine seized

Excellent, if only the traffic police were as good!...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong

Matthew Richardson was a gentleman Canadian who lived and breathed Muaythai, who chose to live and train in a foreign land whose culture and people he...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

BenPendejo...it's is precisely the point given that you say, "...me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the ...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Pauly44...Sympathy? of what exactly? Given that you know nothing about me, I don't know how you arrive at your conclusion that I have "lost t...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Pendejo,if someone doesnt complain all the time about the job the "BIBs"are doing or not doing,doesnt mean they agree or holding them in hig...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

i hope the tuk tuk"s force a mexican stand off and get their arses kicked by a few RPG"S. Seriously, i dont think anything will happen as ha...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

So Eagle/Joe 12/Jor12, by me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the core and that they disproportionately target faran...(Read More)

Man attacked by Phuket Town monkeys

Time to move them to 'inactive posts'....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Blah Blah of course same old from you Eagle, strange you're quoting comments from the past, tourism revenue is of course always welcome in my coun...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Pauly44,comment from 13.22.Of course in your country every foreigner gets treated like a friend and nobody would ever think of money making from touri...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.