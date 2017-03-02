CRICKET: Last Sunday (Feb 26) saw the fourth round of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) between Island Cricket Club (ICC) and Patong Cricket Club (PCC).

Thursday 2 March 2017, 09:22AM

Kohler, bowling for Patong Cricket Club, clean bowls Harry Singh from ICC. Photo: Michael Way

ICC went into last Sunday’s game winless, so they were hoping to pick up points so they wouldn’t drift too far from the league’s other teams who had all picked up at least one win apiece so far in the current season. But PCC had other ideas and walked away with their second win of the season meaning they replaced Phuket Cricket Group at the top of the table on run rate.

Ahead of start of play, PCC skipper Seemant Raju won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batsmen S Ullah and R Naik opened for ICC, however, they could not have got off to a worse start when Ullah (0) was caught after facing just one delivery, and Naik (1) followed him back to the clubhouse when he was trapped LBW nine balls later.

With the early departure of the openers, batsman B Dessai and H Singh looked to consolidate the innings. Both batsman managed to take ICC to the 4th over before Singh (4) edged one behind off the bowling of Kohler.

This brought Singh to the crease, and under immense pressure to ebb the steady flow of wickets and get a respectable score on the board.

However, in the 6th over, wicket keeper Van Blerk got his second catch of the day off the bowling of Kohler, dismissing Dessai for 12 runs.

Things went from bad to worse for ICC when Singh was clean bowled for a duck. At this stage in the 7th over, ICC were five wickets down with just 44 runs on the board, and PCC were looking to bowl ICC out before the drinks break.

S Kandolkar (10) and A Virdikar (12) provided some resistance, however, neither could produce an innings of any substance as newcomer J Robertson had Kandolkar caught by Kohler and trapped Virdikar LBW soon after the drinks break.

S Kumar (5) and Skipper P Borkar (6) couldn’t add much to the total and in the 14th over, the last wicket of S Singh (4) fell leaving M Khan not out on three runs.

ICC had been bowled out setting Patong a meager 78 runs to chase.

Patong opened with in-form batsmen S Hamilton and B Arnold. Hamilton, the recipient of last weeks Man of the Match award wasted no time in going into attack mode.

Opening partner Arnold was happy holding up one end leaving Hamilton to enjoy some “buffet” bowling from ICC.

The Patong openers took the game to the 10 over drinks break, however, in the 11th over, ICC managed a breakthrough as Arnold lost his wicket, clean bowled by Kumar.

This brought P Morton to the crease needing 33 runs to win. Hamilton continued his onslaught and together with Morton, successfully chased down the target of 78 runs in the 14th over leaving Hamilton (43) and Moreton (11) not out.

Patong won the match by nine wickets.

This Sunday (Mar 5) sees PCG take on ACG with start time set for 11am.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome & would be well received by the current teams on the island.

Text by David Thomas.