Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong go top in T20 league with easy win over ICC

CRICKET: Last Sunday (Feb 26) saw the fourth round of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) between Island Cricket Club (ICC) and Patong Cricket Club (PCC).

The Phuket News

Thursday 2 March 2017, 09:22AM

Kohler, bowling for Patong Cricket Club, clean bowls Harry Singh from ICC. Photo: Michael Way
Kohler, bowling for Patong Cricket Club, clean bowls Harry Singh from ICC. Photo: Michael Way

ICC went into last Sunday’s game winless, so they were hoping to pick up points so they wouldn’t drift too far from the league’s other teams who had all picked up at least one win apiece so far in the current season. But PCC had other ideas and walked away with their second win of the season meaning they replaced Phuket Cricket Group at the top of the table on run rate.

Ahead of start of play, PCC skipper Seemant Raju won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batsmen S Ullah and R Naik opened for ICC, however, they could not have got off to a worse start when Ullah (0) was caught after facing just one delivery, and Naik (1) followed him back to the clubhouse when he was trapped LBW nine balls later.

With the early departure of the openers, batsman B Dessai and H Singh looked to consolidate the innings. Both batsman managed to take ICC to the 4th over before Singh (4) edged one behind off the bowling of Kohler.

This brought Singh to the crease, and under immense pressure to ebb the steady flow of wickets and get a respectable score on the board.

However, in the 6th over, wicket keeper Van Blerk got his second catch of the day off the bowling of Kohler, dismissing Dessai for 12 runs.

Things went from bad to worse for ICC when Singh was clean bowled for a duck. At this stage in the 7th over, ICC were five wickets down with just 44 runs on the board, and PCC were looking to bowl ICC out before the drinks break.

S Kandolkar (10) and A Virdikar (12) provided some resistance, however, neither could produce an innings of any substance as newcomer J Robertson had Kandolkar caught by Kohler and trapped Virdikar LBW soon after the drinks break.

S Kumar (5) and Skipper P Borkar (6) couldn’t add much to the total and in the 14th over, the last wicket of S Singh (4) fell leaving M Khan not out on three runs.

BIS

ICC had been bowled out setting Patong a meager 78 runs to chase.

Patong opened with in-form batsmen S Hamilton and B Arnold. Hamilton, the recipient of last weeks Man of the Match award wasted no time in going into attack mode.

Opening partner Arnold was happy holding up one end leaving Hamilton to enjoy some “buffet” bowling from ICC.

The Patong openers took the game to the 10 over drinks break, however, in the 11th over, ICC managed a breakthrough as Arnold lost his wicket, clean bowled by Kumar.

This brought P Morton to the crease needing 33 runs to win. Hamilton continued his onslaught and together with Morton, successfully chased down the target of 78 runs in the 14th over leaving Hamilton (43) and Moreton (11) not out.

Patong won the match by nine wickets.

This Sunday (Mar 5) sees PCG take on ACG with start time set for 11am.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome & would be well received by the current teams on the island. 

Text by David Thomas.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

Kurt: Unlike you i don't have time to look for another article and i also don't have time to read PN daily, i am far too busy having acquired ...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Court expedites trial date for Aussie tourist Keating

The moral of this story is very clear, DO NOT rent JetSkis in Thailand. Its very clear!...(Read More)

Expats rally to help Russian teenage siblings in coma after a bus accident in Pattaya

I wish both teenagers a speedy and complete recovery. According the article the bus hitting them was running a red light! Bus driver arrested? I ...(Read More)

Koh Tao murder pair lose appeal

I really have no idea is these two were involved or not, but the campaign of misinformation, intimidation and censorship their almost cult-ish support...(Read More)

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

swerv; One by one. Answer first the question in my answer to you in the syphilis article....(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

@Kurt. Thais came here for the B9,000 jobs because they weren't available back home. And, about Bangkok. Was the crackdown on Phuket's tour...(Read More)

Expats rally to help Russian teenage siblings in coma after a bus accident in Pattaya

I am very sorry for these young 2 people, but where is travel insurance ??, these two are 16 and under. This it`s are problem for the parents they don...(Read More)

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

Kurt: " a funny 'non thinking' happening" Do you just make these sentences up? I would be very interested to know what a " n...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.