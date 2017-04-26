CRICKET: Local team Patong CC were crowned as the 2017 Thalang International Cricket 7s champions on another wonderful day’s cricket at the Alan Cooke Ground last Sunday (Apr 23) following victory over Lamma CC as Hico McDonald picked up the plaudits as Player of the Final.

The sixth running of the 7’s, organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST), forms part of the Phuket Cricket Week, which was formed in 2004 along with the Phuket International Cricket Sixes.

Patong, fielding many of the side that lifted the Cup in 2016 as Aussie Zen, defeated Phuket Blasters in the semi-final. Runners-up Lamma saw off the challenge of Surfers Paradise CC. Blasters had secured their last four place in the first game of the day by beating Rowdiez.

The second division Bowl competition was won by Singapore outfit HSBC Redbulls who defeated Rowdiez as Pankaj starred with bat and ball. The Redbulls had earned their place in the final with an earlier win over the Postels.

This meant that the Postels dropped down to the third tier Bowl, where they overcame the local Village CC in the final as Tim Woodruff put in a Man of the Match performance. Village CC reached the final by courtesy of a play-off win over NT Stars.

Henno Jordaan picked up the plaudits as the Player of the Tournament with a string of accomplished performances as he weighed in with 148 runs in six innings and three wickets with a bowling economy rate of just eight runs an over. SP Mohanty of the HSBC Redbulls received the coveted ACST Spirit of Cricket Award.

The trophies were presented at the ACG at the close of play as participants continued to enjoy the ambience and making friendships through cricket.

ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher reflected on the previous three days while relaxing with the teams.

"This has been a truly brilliant event to round off another wonderful Phuket Cricket Week. The ACST is proud of every event we put on but the camaraderie of the last few days will live long in the memory. I'd like to thank all the participants as well as the committees of the ACG and PCG for their valuable assistance." he said.

The next ACST event will be the 2017 Thailand International Cricket Sixes, which will be held in Bangkok from the 17th to 19th November.

