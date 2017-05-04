Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Pasin kicks off Blancpain GT season with second place in Monza

MOTORSPORT: Pasin Lathouras enjoyed a promising start to his second season in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup after the No.50 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3, which he was sharing with Italian duo Michele Rugolo and Alessandro Pier Guidi, raced to 2nd place overall in last weekend’s 3 Hours of Monza.

Bangkok Post

Friday 5 May 2017, 10:00AM

Pasin Lathouras drives his Ferrari in last weekend’s 3 Hours of Monza race. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Pasin Lathouras drives his Ferrari in last weekend’s 3 Hours of Monza race. Photo: via Bangkok Post

It proved to be a very strong performance by the 23-year-old Thai as the trio qualified the car on pole position with the team electing Pasin to start the race.

In the end, Guidi brought the Ferrari over the line for a second place overall to get the new Blancpain GT season off in great style.

This is Pasin’s second season in the Blancpain GT and his fourth racing in Europe.

It’s also a second year that he is sharing this car with Rugolo and Guidi so it’s a very settled and rounded driver line-up.

It’s also good for Pasin to get a healthy chunk of points on the board.

Pasin said: “It was good to be back on track and get the season underway and blow off the cobwebs as I haven’t raced since December. I love Monza so there isn’t any better way to get it started really.

“We had good pace all weekend and the team did a great job. Michele and Alessandro drove superbly as usual and the car felt very good.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to put all this together and finish in second place. Now I’m looking forward to racing at Silverstone, another track I enjoy, and hopefully we can target the podium again and keep in the championship points.”

Read original; story here.

 

 
