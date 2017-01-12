Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Parts of Nakhon Sri, Surat Thani still flooded, 36 dead

SOUTH: Floodwater is generally receding in the South, but many districts in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani are still flooded and authorities are pooling their efforts to drain off the water.

disasters, death, weather,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 January 2017, 02:25PM

Many homes in tambon Dusit of Tham Pannarai district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat remained flooded on yesterday (Jan 11). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun
Many homes in tambon Dusit of Tham Pannarai district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat remained flooded on yesterday (Jan 11). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

Meanwhile, 36 people are confirmed dead and one is still missing in the floods that have hit 12 southern provinces since Jan 1, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chatchai Promlert said today (Jan 12).

The floods have taken their toll on 1.2 million people of 403,478 households in 5,244 villages in 119 districts of the 12 provinces, causing damage to 17 government installations and 592 roads, 106 bridges.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, floodwater in municipalities had mostly drained away, leaving only some low-lying areas under 10-20 centimetres of water, Wanich Kaewprapai, director of the provincial irrigation office, said today.

However, about 800 million cubic metres (cbm) of water – compared with 1,000mn cbm during the peak of the flooding – still covered much of Chian Yai, Hua Sai and Pak Phanang districts in the Pak Phanang River basin on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Those areas had received a huge volume of water from nearby Cha-uat, Chulabhorn, Ron Phibun and Chalerm Phra Kiat districts.

Mr Wanich said the provincial irrigation office had received 50 water-propelling boats from the navy and had asked for 40 more, which were expected to arrive in a day or two. The boats act like propeller pumps.

About 130-160mn cbm of water was being drained out per day.

If there was no more rain, the flood was expected to be completely drained out to the sea in seven days, he said. (

In Surat Thani, Phra Saeng; Khian Sa; Ban Nasan; Wiang Sa; Ban Nadoem and Phunphin districts in the Tapi River basin were still flooded.

Chamnong Wongsawatk, chief of the provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office, said although rain had stopped a large volume of water was still flowing into Khian Sa, Ban Nasan and Ban Nadoem districts.

He believed the floodwater in municipal areas would be drained out in four days, with help from some navy boats used as propeller pumps.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

What were still in need were boxes of clean food and drinking water for distribution to flood-hit people, said Mr Chamnong.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, although floodwater had mostly receded Bang Saphan Hospital remained closed today to allow the mess to be cleaned up, hospital director Dr Cherdchai Chayawatho said.

Medical equipment would be reinstalled later in the day.

Although electricity was back on, the water supply was still off, with broken pipes yet to be fixed.

The hospital would reopen tomorrow (Jan 13), Dr Cherdchai said.

Services, however, would be limited to outpatients and emergency patients. It would take about two weeks to restore all systems at inpatient buildings.

He said a field hospital had been set up at Bang Saphan Withaya School to provide general medical services, manned by doctors from the Public Health Ministry.

Patients with serious conditions would be referred to nearby hospitals.

Read original stories here and here.

 

 
