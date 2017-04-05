The first festival of its kind to be staged in the glorious beauty of the south of Thailand, it will feature some of the best international and Thai musical acts, alongside an arts program showcasing the very best that Thai culture has to offer. Confirmed artists - The Pharcyde, Goldie, LTJ Bukem, Krafty Kuts, Maribou Stare, DJ Kentaro - full line up and more details - paradiseislandfestival.com
Paradise Island Festival - Samui
Start From: Saturday 15 April 2017, 12:00PM
to Sunday 16 April 2017, 12:00AM