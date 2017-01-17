PHUKET: Paolo Randone has been named Chief Operating Officer of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Mr Randone returned to Thailand after living in Singapore for the past six years and joined Thanyapura in December 2016.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 04:15PM

With over 25 years of experience in hospitality management in Southeast Asia, the Italian native recently led the development and growth of restaurants for DHM – Singapore as its Group General Manager. The multi-cultural veteran travelled to Asia in 1992, where he worked in large and boutique hotels in Seoul, Jakarta, Bali and Singapore.

Mr Randone is not a stranger to Thailand, having worked as the Executive Assistant Manager at Dusit Thani Bangkok and later as the pre-opening General Manager of Dusit D2 Pattaya from 2007-2010.

In his current role, Mr Randone will work alongside Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, the President and CEO of Thanyapura, on advancing the company’s strategy. He is in charge of facilitating coordination between sporting and health complexes, as well as leading the operations of one of the best “Health & Sports Resorts in Asia.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Paolo to our team as we continue Thanyapura’s expansion in becoming the top destination for a world-class venue for lifestyle modifications and global sporting events,” said Mr Graf Von Hardenberg.

“While 2015 marked the start of our new investments into the complex, those plans are taking shape in 2017. Our reputation as one of the finest sports facilities is unparalleled – and we seek to replicate those successes in burgeoning markets for health, wellness, nutrition, mind training and sports.”

Among the plans coming to fruition is the recently upgraded “Garden Wing” for Thanyapura’s Health & Wellness guests. The 37-room wing launches a new concept, welcoming guests with holistic offerings designed to welcome a healthy lifestyle and a balanced mind. Guests of the Garden Wing can enjoy exclusive benefits including yoga, meditation, health and wellness consultations, mind training, well-being educational talks and nature walks.

Meanwhile, Mr Radone, having started to enjoy triathlon races only three years ago, competed in 70.3 Ironman - Vietnam in 2016. He believes anything is possible if you put your heart and mind into it, despite one’s age.

“I am excited to work with Philipp on growing Thanyapura’s brand. We change lives through sports and wellness programs. At Thanyapura, we help guests maintain a healthy lifestyle by optimising their potential,” said Mr Randone.