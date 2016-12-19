The arrest of Tahir Butt, 45, was made by a team of Thai Interpol, Crime Suppression Division and immigration police after a tip-off from Pakistan Interpol that a Pakistani man was to travel by air to Thailand with cocaine capsules in his stomach.
After being arrested, the man was sent to the Police Hospital for an x-ray scan, which revealed that there was nearly 2kg of cocaine in capsules in his body.
Earlier this month, Thai police arrested a Pakistani national wanted in his country for the arson of a textile factory in Karachi to demand for protection money.
Nearly 300 people died in that incident.
