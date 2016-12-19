BANGKOK: A Pakistani man was arrested on arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport on yesterday morning (Dec 18) with almost two kilogrammes of cocaine in capsules in his stomach, police said.

Monday 19 December 2016, 09:12AM

Pakistani Tahir Butt talks to plain clothes police at the Crime Suppression Division after he was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday (Dec 18). Photo: Crime Suppression Division

The arrest of Tahir Butt, 45, was made by a team of Thai Interpol, Crime Suppression Division and immigration police after a tip-off from Pakistan Interpol that a Pakistani man was to travel by air to Thailand with cocaine capsules in his stomach.

After being arrested, the man was sent to the Police Hospital for an x-ray scan, which revealed that there was nearly 2kg of cocaine in capsules in his body.

Earlier this month, Thai police arrested a Pakistani national wanted in his country for the arson of a textile factory in Karachi to demand for protection money.

Nearly 300 people died in that incident.

