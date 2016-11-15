PHUKET: Over 1,000 primary, high school and university students gathered at Rajabhat University Phuket Campus (PKRU) last night (Nov 14) to take part in a mass mourning ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 10:55AM

The ceremony was held to coincide with Loy Khratong and last nights “supermoon,” the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in 68 years.

The Moon was 356,511 kilometres from Earth last night, creating a supermoon that also coincided with the Loy Krathong Festival, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit). (See story here.)

Ast Prof Sampong Sirisombat led the students in remembering the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. And to mark the occasion, all those in attendance, who had gathered on the campus’ playing field, lit candles as they formed the Thai numeral number “9” and the symbol of PKRU.

Then at the stroke of 8pm, Ast Prof Sampong led students and other attendees in the singing of the National and Royal anthems.