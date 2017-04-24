Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Outrigger Group appoints Phuket MICE Account Director in Singapore

PHUKET” Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed Anjela Wong as Account Director, Singapore/Southeast Asia, for Outrigger Resorts, with her main task to drive MICE business for the 255-key Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2017, 09:00AM

Anjela Wong: representing Outrigger's conference facility in Phuket.
Anjela Wong: representing Outrigger's conference facility in Phuket.

Ms Wong, who commenced her role on April 15 and is based in Singapore, represents the Outrigger brand at large, including attendance at leading trade shows. She reports directly to Haydee Cruz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort with a secondary line to Danny Orjiri, Vice President for Market Development in Asia.

Before joining Outrigger, Ms Wong, a Singaporean national, held key roles in leading corporations and hospitality groups in Singapore. Each had a strong focus on venue sourcing, event management, sales and contracting.

Ms Wong was Director of Global Accounts for HelmsBriscoe 2013-2017 where her main responsibility was event venue sourcing and management. Ms Wong has also held successful stints at Warwick International Hotels as Global Account Sales Director Asia Pacific, and in account management, sales and business development roles for firms such as IDeaS, eRevMax/RateTiger, Hotel Re!, and Far East Hospitality.

Before entering the corporate world, Ms Wong earned a diploma in Management Practice from the Singapore Institute of Management.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“Anjela is highly tuned in to the demanding event and venue needs of big companies in Asia,” says Mr Orjiri. “Her skill set is a perfect match for the magnificent Similan Ballroom meeting and conference facilities that we have at the Outrigger in Phuket.”

The Similan Ballroom and three meeting rooms called Tongfah (Sky), Tawan (Sun) and Talay (Sea) feature free Wi-Fi everywhere, natural daylight in all meeting rooms including the main ballroom, dedicated technical support, an event-and-catering team and state-of-the-art audio visual and conference amenities.

The Similan Ballroom can comfortably host executive conferences of up to 350 delegates in theatre style and 290 guests banquet style.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Marmite might be brain food: Study

Eagle, it should have read " muppet" how it became "muffet" I don't know, however, "muffet" could describe you and y...(Read More)

Phuket late-night motorbike accident in Kamala hills leaves one dead, one injured

BenPendejo..."irresponsible reckless fool". Amazing, no facts reported so how do you know all this...were you there and witnessed everything...(Read More)

World overdue for ‘shake-up’

malczx7r...Wrong? He was asked what he thought about Brexit. His reply was the "the working class have spoken and I’m one of them and I’m wit...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

We just wait now for the arrest of the people higher in the drugs line, who 'provided' the drugs to the 2 arrested guys. Banyat told the po...(Read More)

Phuket coral reef dive sites get helping hand to recover from mass tourism

@ Archie McHeid, Yes, it is disastrous what happen under the eyes of the responsible thai officials. And not only around Phi Phi, but everywhere. ...(Read More)

World overdue for ‘shake-up’

You're wrong there, he wasn't against Brexit, he actually thought it was great if you watch the TV interview on good morning Britain!...(Read More)

Phuket coral reef dive sites get helping hand to recover from mass tourism

All very well but I have just come back from a week in Phi Phi where I witnessed in Laem Thong and Ao Lanna speedboats taking (mostly Chinese tourists...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

the guy on the left sells drugs to tourists on the street near molly malones / macdonalds on taweewong st (beach rd) on night most nights.If he is bai...(Read More)

Man challenges PM Prayut, army, police chiefs to gunfight

Have a happy Bike Week Not Guilty Under Section 32 of the Mental Health Act TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY SURVIVAL GUIDE By Dr. Glen Johnson, Clinical N...(Read More)

Phuket late-night motorbike accident in Kamala hills leaves one dead, one injured

Another senseless death at the hands of another irresponsible reckless fool. And why no mention of blood alcohol test??? I'm with Simon01...this...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.