PHUKET” Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed Anjela Wong as Account Director, Singapore/Southeast Asia, for Outrigger Resorts, with her main task to drive MICE business for the 255-key Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

Monday 24 April 2017, 09:00AM

Anjela Wong: representing Outrigger's conference facility in Phuket.

Ms Wong, who commenced her role on April 15 and is based in Singapore, represents the Outrigger brand at large, including attendance at leading trade shows. She reports directly to Haydee Cruz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort with a secondary line to Danny Orjiri, Vice President for Market Development in Asia.

Before joining Outrigger, Ms Wong, a Singaporean national, held key roles in leading corporations and hospitality groups in Singapore. Each had a strong focus on venue sourcing, event management, sales and contracting.

Ms Wong was Director of Global Accounts for HelmsBriscoe 2013-2017 where her main responsibility was event venue sourcing and management. Ms Wong has also held successful stints at Warwick International Hotels as Global Account Sales Director Asia Pacific, and in account management, sales and business development roles for firms such as IDeaS, eRevMax/RateTiger, Hotel Re!, and Far East Hospitality.

Before entering the corporate world, Ms Wong earned a diploma in Management Practice from the Singapore Institute of Management.

“Anjela is highly tuned in to the demanding event and venue needs of big companies in Asia,” says Mr Orjiri. “Her skill set is a perfect match for the magnificent Similan Ballroom meeting and conference facilities that we have at the Outrigger in Phuket.”

The Similan Ballroom and three meeting rooms called Tongfah (Sky), Tawan (Sun) and Talay (Sea) feature free Wi-Fi everywhere, natural daylight in all meeting rooms including the main ballroom, dedicated technical support, an event-and-catering team and state-of-the-art audio visual and conference amenities.

The Similan Ballroom can comfortably host executive conferences of up to 350 delegates in theatre style and 290 guests banquet style.