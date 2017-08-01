Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Out of control Phuket cement truck kills woman, injures child, driver flees scene

PHUKET: A 31-year-old woman died and her three-year-old son was left seriously injured today when an out of control cement truck flipped crushing the pair under the vehicle in Sri Soonthorn.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 01:20PM

The cement truck flipped crushing the woman and her son. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub
The cement truck flipped crushing the woman and her son. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

The driver of the cement truck fled the scene, while there is just a 50% chance that the young boy will survive his injuries.

Capt Eakkasak Khawnwan of the Thalang Police received report 8:45am today (Aug 1) that there had been an accident on the Khao Lan-Bangjo Rd (Baan Ya junction) in Moo 4, Sri Soonthorn, Thalang.

Thalang Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nooket and Capt Eakkasak arrived at the scene together with rescue workers and Lt Col Anukul reported that a Phuket-registered cement truck had collided with a Krabi-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike.

The driver of the cement truck, which belonged to the Siam City Cement company had fled the scene.

The motorbike driver, Chattraporn Moonyai, 31, from Surat Thani and the wife of a Cherng Talay policeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were told that Ms Chattraporn was returning home with her three-year-old son after dropping of her other two children at kindergarten.

Lt Col Anukul continue in his report, “It is believed that the cause of this accident is because the cement truck was travelling at high speed when coming from Bang Jo towards the Khao Lan Intersection.

“When the cement truck arrived at the scene, which was down a hill and with a right curve, the driver lost control of vehicle. The cement truck hit a power pole on the right side of the road. After that the cement truck hit the back of a Mitsubishi pickup truck on the opposite side of the road.

“The cement truck then flipped and fell onto the motorbike and collided with another power pole causing it to fall down.”

“We know that the driver of the pickup truck is 44-year-old Mr Khitthiphat Phongphanit. However, at present we only know the registration details of the cement truck.

“Police will continue to investigate the incident and will hunt down the driver of the truck.”

The three-year old boy is currently receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital where doctors have said he has a 50% chance of survival.

 

 
Bigaresort | 01 August 2017 - 18:21:34

Perhaps the company should not pay them ( Driver) by the load?!

Horst

Pauly44 | 01 August 2017 - 14:44:22

Usual chain of events, drive like a complete idiot, wipe out a family, then run away, just so happens the woman was married to a BIB so there will be action to find him, there really are no words to describe just how completely screwed up some of these guys really are.

Sam Welllesley | 01 August 2017 - 14:13:05

These reckless and out of control cement trucks are frequently seen hogging narrow roads, speeding, crowding other drivers out, and using their size and weight to intimidate. DLT and police too ineffective and corrupt to do anything. Expect more of these deadly accidents.

