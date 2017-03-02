Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Orphaned baby macaque taken into protection at non-hunting area in Phuket

PHUKET: An distressed, orphaned baby pig-tailed macaque whose mother was killed by a street dog at Khao To Sae in Phuket Town has been removed from the area and taken into protection at the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area.

animals, death, natural-resources, violence, environment,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 March 2017, 10:08AM

Yesterday (Mar 1), Director of the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area Office Mr Pongchart Chouehorm received a baby pig-tailed macaque from Kusoldharm rescue workers after it was discovered that its mother was had been killed by a street dog.

Mr Pongchart said, “There are now around 1,500 wild monkeys at Khao To Sae and a large number of local residents go to feed them and give them water as the area lacks the macaque's natural sources of food.

“However, the area also has a lot of street dogs which often attack the macaques over territory and food,” he said.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

“This baby macaque was found alone and in distress by road sweepers, and it was later found that its mother had been attacked and killed by a street dog so the cleaners called the rescue team who brought the macaque here so it could be protected.

“Once the well enough it will be taken to the Wildlife Raising Centre in Phang Nga,” Mr Pongchart added.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

Kurt: Unlike you i don't have time to look for another article and i also don't have time to read PN daily, i am far too busy having acquired ...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Court expedites trial date for Aussie tourist Keating

The moral of this story is very clear, DO NOT rent JetSkis in Thailand. Its very clear!...(Read More)

Expats rally to help Russian teenage siblings in coma after a bus accident in Pattaya

I wish both teenagers a speedy and complete recovery. According the article the bus hitting them was running a red light! Bus driver arrested? I ...(Read More)

Koh Tao murder pair lose appeal

I really have no idea is these two were involved or not, but the campaign of misinformation, intimidation and censorship their almost cult-ish support...(Read More)

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

swerv; One by one. Answer first the question in my answer to you in the syphilis article....(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

@Kurt. Thais came here for the B9,000 jobs because they weren't available back home. And, about Bangkok. Was the crackdown on Phuket's tour...(Read More)

Expats rally to help Russian teenage siblings in coma after a bus accident in Pattaya

I am very sorry for these young 2 people, but where is travel insurance ??, these two are 16 and under. This it`s are problem for the parents they don...(Read More)

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables

Kurt: " a funny 'non thinking' happening" Do you just make these sentences up? I would be very interested to know what a " n...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.