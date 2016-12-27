A unique collaboration of geniuses of classical and the best rock musicians performing together on one stage at Le Meridian Phuket Beach Resort in a concert Orchestra On The Rock. Worlds best violinist leading internationally famous orchestra. Marat Bisengaliev & soloists of Almaty Symphony Orchestra we "brake rules" with Rock Band LAMPЫ ORCHESTRA - new sound by upandcomming rockstars. Support: Yuliya Zinovieva - the voice of the evening mezzo-soprano and duo INCANTO. Dress Code: Elegant Smart. Entrance fee 2500 THB includes welcome drink and canape. We promise to deliver tickets to your doorstep: RSVP: +66805382522. reservations@maikhaodream.com
Start From: Tuesday 3 January 2017, 06:30PM
to Tuesday 3 January 2017, 10:00PM