PHUKET: One man has died and another remains in hospital after the motorbike they were riding slammed into a barrier at the construction site of the Chalong underpass early yesterday morning (July 16).

Monday 17 July 2017, 10:59AM

The man who survived the accident is believed to have lain among at the tunnel construction site for hours before being noticed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongthub

A worker at the site called Chalong Police at 7:30am to report two men and a wrecked motorbike among the construction materials in the under-construction exit ramp no the north side of Chalong Circle.

Maj Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find a Honda Wave motorbike, registered in Chiang Mai, and the body of one man named by police as Somchart Kaewkham, 25, from Udon Thani, at the site.

Rescue workers had already taken another man, yet to be named by police, to hospital by the time police arrived.

It is believed the man who survived the accident lay in the underpass for hours before rescue workers were called to the scene in the morning.

“Late last night Mr Somchart was driving with his passenger friend. They were driving from Chalong Circle heading to Chalong Temple,” Maj Thada reported yesterday.

“We believe they were travelling at high speed and that Mr Somchart did not slow down when he arrived at a road diversion (diverting traffic) to the left. The motorbike collided with barrier,” he added.

Maj Thada said that evidence at the scene indicated that Mr Somchart – and most likely also his friend – flew some 15 metres through the air before landing among the construction materials in the exit ramp.

“Mr Somchart died many hours before we arrived,” Maj Thada noted.

“We are investigating the accident,” he said.