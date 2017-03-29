Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Okazaki fires his 50th goal for Japan in 4-0 Thai rout

FOOTBALL: Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki celebrated his 50th international goal last night (Mar 28) as Japan brushed aside Thailand 4-0 to edge closer to a sixth successive World Cup.

football,

AFP

Wednesday 29 March 2017, 09:51AM

Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki celebrated his 50th international goal yesterday as Japan brushed aside Thailand 4-0 to edge closer to a sixth successive World Cup. Photo: AFP
Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki celebrated his 50th international goal yesterday as Japan brushed aside Thailand 4-0 to edge closer to a sixth successive World Cup. Photo: AFP

Shinji Kagawa gave the hosts the lead in their Asian Group B qualifier with a sharp finish after eight minutes, before Okazaki thundered home a diving header to bring up his half-century in swashbuckling style.

Okazaki’s landmark goal, on his 108th Japan appearance, came on 19 minutes in Saitama and effectively killed the contest.

Yuya Kubo and Maya Yoshida added further goals for the Blue Samurai after the break, and Eiji Kawashima saved a late penalty to deny rock-bottom Thailand a consolation.

Japan, who won 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates last Thursday (Mar 23), provisionally took top spot with 16 points from seven games.

But Saudi Arabia moved back above them on goal difference with victory over Iraq in Jeddah later yesterday.

“I’m incredibly happy to get that goal,” Okazaki told reporters. “I hadn’t scored for a while so it was a relief. Hopefully I can keep on scoring goals for Japan.”

“We’re not at the World Cup yet,” he added. “We have to make sure we keep taking our chances and win our remaining games.”

Australia, the reigning Asian champions, are three points behind Japan with three matches left after beating the Emirates 2-0 at home.

The top two teams from each group qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

BIS

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic refused to get carried away after a great week for his side.

“I have to congratulate the players on two super victories,” said the Franco-Bosnian.

“It wasn’t an easy game today and they gave us a few problems but we produced an effective performance.

“We scored four lovely goals, which helps our cause as goal difference could prove to be crucial,” he added.

“But we have put ourselves in a good position to qualify for the World Cup with three big games left.”

Thai coach Kiatisuk Senamuang, who signed a one-year contract extension before the game, paid tribute to Japan afterwards.

“Japan pass and finish so well so we have no complaints,” he said after his team were mathematically eliminated from qualifying for Russia.

“They’re very clinical in taking their chances. It was a lesson for us and a good experience. One day the path to the World Cup will open up to us.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?

Of course it should be the Tour Guide and the Tour Company who should be fully responsible. How can i.e. a Chinese Visitor know the rules and regulat...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?

Kurt,we all know by now that especially chinese tourists dont listen to advises.It would take one tour guide for one tourist to make sure everything r...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

This is pathetic. Look at the bend this imbecile was overtaking on. Every day it just goes on and on. What fine would a farang of got?...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Jogi,what a stupid comment.Trying to be funny here?Absolutely lame!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?

Thai are so focused/ fascinated by only having thai tour guides. Ok, I respect that thinking/setting. But that doubles the thai tour guide responsib...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

He is free to continue to drive! This is a thai soap opera thing. 500 thb fine. To idiot even to think such a fine. But, well, he is in the thai le...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

B500 for this? The same as I got last year for forgetting to wear my helmet. Incredible!...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

500b fine and is free to continue driving, have i got the date wrong, is it April fools day already??...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

And here lies the idiocy of driving laws in Thailand. Another stupid ass impatient van driver, overtaking a vehicle 20 meters from a busy and signale...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

The saying goes "it only takes one good man" saidly, in Thailand, there is no such man, at any administrative level, from that useless ol...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.