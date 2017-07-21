CHINA: Flamethrowers small enough to fit in your pocket are being marketed to women as an “anti-pervert weapon” online despite police calling the devices dangerous and being technically illegal to ship, reports the Global Times.

Sunday 23 July 2017, 11:00AM

Citing a report by the Beijing Youth Daily, the Global Times reported that the handheld devices, which can hurl a stream of fire half a meter long, sell between 90 to 300 yuan (B450 to B1,400) on e-commerce site Taobao (click here).

The device “can scald or even disfigure an attacker”, writes one vendor. Another says that “it can leave a permanent scar but is a legal non-lethal tool, not a weapon,” the report said.

Although only a few hundred of the flamethrowers have been sold on Taobao, the devices have stirred the local media into a frenzy.

“Of course perverts are scary, but what’s even more scary are these ‘anti-pervert devices’,” read a recent opinion piece on cjn.cn, a Wuhan-based news portal.

Not only are police calling the flamethrowers dangerous and discouraging their use, the item is technically illegal to ship through the mail, according to a public security and postal law passed in 2016, reported Global Times.

