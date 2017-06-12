Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Officials caught in temple graft sting

BANGKOK: The police Counter-Corruption Division (CCD) will forward a case involving four state officials suspected to have embezzled B60 million in temple maintenance funds to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) this week.

crime, corruption, religion, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 12 June 2017, 09:08AM

Insiders at the National Office of Buddhism at Phuttha Monthon (above) are allegedly involved in corruption involving B60 million at 12 temples. Photo: via Google Maps
Insiders at the National Office of Buddhism at Phuttha Monthon (above) are allegedly involved in corruption involving B60 million at 12 temples. Photo: via Google Maps

CCD chief Kamol Reanracha said four National Office of Buddhism (NOB) officials have been charged with corruption in office while four civilians allegedly embroiled in the case have been charged with aiding and abetting crime.

The four officials had reported to answer the charge but the four civilian suspects have not shown up, Maj Gen Kamol said.

The officials had been released because the CCD, an agency under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), will have to submit an investigation report to the NACC first.

If the anti-graft agency finds there are grounds to the charge, it will send the report back to the prosecution or the CCD for action.

By that time, the officials will have been summoned again and placed in police custody, Maj Gen Kamol said, adding the suspects have the right to seek bail.

NOB director Pongporn Pramsaneh said yesterday (June 11) that he will meet Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck, who oversees the NOB, today (June 12) to report details of the case and will seek the government guidelines on the matter.

The NOB will wait for the NACC’s decision on the case, Lt Gen Pongporn said, adding that any NOB officials found guilty will face disciplinary action.

A police source said the four state officials include a former director-general of the NOB and two officials from that office.

According to Maj Gen Kamol, 12 temples nationwide are suspected of involvement in embezzlement of maintenance funds worth B60mn dispensed by the NOB.

Of the 12 temples, six are in the North, three in the Northeast, two in the Central Plains region and one in the South.

An investigation was conducted based on an examination of the state budget dispensed to temples across the country during 2012-2016. A raid was launched last Wednesday (June 7) as part of the government’s first operation to suppress corruption in temples.

A house in Sakon Nakhon’s Phanna Nikhom district, another in Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district, and the other in Samut Prakan’s Muang district were targeted.

The three houses belong to people in the networks allegedly involved in the embezzlement scandal.

In 2015, the Office of the Auditor-General tipped off the CCD that it had uncovered corruption at one temple in Phetchaburi.

C and C Marine

State officials allegedly pocketed part of maintenance funds allocated to the temple by the NOB.

However, the CCD at that time failed to arrest them as the accused had been alerted to the operation and did not appear at the temple.

The CCD later widened the probe and found several other temples nationwide committed similar malpractices, resulting in the latest raid.

Maj Gen Kamol said the investigation was launched into four networks allegedly involved in the embezzlement scandal.

The first group in in the North, Central and South and the second network is based in the North.

The other two networks operate in the Central and Northeastern regions.

The CCD will not take legal action against monks allegedly embroiled in the case as investigators considered them victims of the fraud.

Instead they will be treated as witnesses, Maj Gen Kamol said.

Col Wiwat Chaisangkha, a CCD deputy chief, said investigators have detected alleged irregularities in the transfer of money from the maintenance funds to temples’ bank accounts.

After the money was transferred, temples had to return up to 80% of the money to the embezzlement gang. The money returned was referred to as “change”, Col Wiwat said.

For example, if B1mn was transferred to a temple, the temple had to give B800,000 in “change” back to the gang, while the temple actually received only B200,000, Col Wiwat said. It is not clear how they were able to compel the temples to hand over the money.

A source said the NOB allocates between B400mn-500mn for maintenance of temples nationwide annually.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.