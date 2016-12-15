Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show prevails on quality

PATTAYA: The 5th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, held November 24-27, saw four days of brisk trade for the record line-up of exhibitors which included a wide array of products and services from small day boats, luxury yachts and superyachts, to water sports equipment, sports gear, marine products and accessories, lifestyle products and luxurious property from around Thailand.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 03:03PM

With the aim to deliver an ROI for exhibitors, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show prioritized quality over quantity.

Quality was clear in-the-water with the number of boats and size of the display surpassing that of previous years. Highlights included the 41-metre superyacht Ocean Emerald as well as an impressive range of sail and power boats – both international brands and locally built boats of exceptional quality – as well as three yachts over 80 feet in length.

In total there were 28 boats on display and 33 boat brands represented. Of those, 80 per cent of all boats were over 50-feet in length and the in-water display space was increased by 25% to accommodate this year’s record boat line-up.

With 3,828 visitors over the four days, visitors came from more than 20 countries with a strong showing from Thailand and Asia, while exhibitors confirmed qualified leads and a good turnout of buyers with purchasing power.

“Exhibitions such as the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show provide a marketing platform and opportunity for businesses to build brand loyalty and raise awareness of their products amongst a target demographic,” said Dr Tirachai Pipitsupaphol, Managing Director, Ocean Property.

“It’s very encouraging to hear positive feedback from exhibitors and also confirmed boat sales at the show. This means our exhibitors are getting a return on their investment and the show has become a key business and leisure event for the marine and lifestyle industries.”

While boat dealers look to generate new leads from a show which may develop into a sale post-event, at this year’s show two boat sales were confirmed. In other cases, exhibitors look to raise brand awareness, expand their business connections and sales network, or source dealers within Thailand and overseas, and numerous exhibitors confirmed new business partnerships with new dealers and distributors being found.

“A quality visitor turnout delivered strong sales prospects and transactions at the event for the exhibitors. With a record line-up of boats and leading brands and products displaying onshore, the 2016 show will go down as a success all round,” added Dr Tirachai.

In addition to providing a business platform, Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show has become a key marketing tool for the region’s marine tourism industry at large. With that, international visiting yachts are now able to receive a six-month permit-to-stay upon arrival, encouraging a boom in the industry for the onshore and offshore marine facilities and businesses.

The 6th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show will take place in November, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya, Thailand.

 

 
