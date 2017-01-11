Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address

UNITED STATES: President Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the final time as president today (Jan 11), in a speech that was both a tearful goodbye and a call to arms.

politics,

AFP

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 01:31PM

Capping his eight years in office, US President Barack Obama returned to his adoptive home town of Chicago to recast his ‘yes we can’ campaign credo as ‘yes we did’. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP
Capping his eight years in office, US President Barack Obama returned to his adoptive home town of Chicago to recast his ‘yes we can’ campaign credo as ‘yes we did’. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP

Capping his eight years in the White House, Obama returned to his adoptive home town of Chicago to recast his “yes we can” campaign credo as “yes we did”.

Listing landmarks of his presidency – from the Iran nuclear deal to reforming healthcare – much of the speech was dedicated to lifting up supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election.

Obama called on them to pick up the torch, fight for democracy and forge a new “social compact”.

“For all our outward differences, we are all in this together,” he said warning that partisanship, racism, and inequality all threatened democracy. “We rise or fall as one.

“All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions,” he said.

The incoming Republican president has smashed conventions, vowed to efface Obama’s legacy and hurled personal insults left and right, while in a virtually unprecedented move US intelligence has accused the Kremlin of seeking to tip the election in Trump’s favour.

Democrats, cast into the political wilderness with the loss of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives plus a majority of statehouses, are struggling to regroup.

Obama painted the task ahead as a generational challenge.

“A faith in reason, and enterprise, and the primacy of right over might” he said, had allowed the United States to “resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, and build a post-World War II order with other democracies.”

In comments that resonate as Americans ponder whether Russia helped to put Trump in the White House, Obama said “that order is now being challenged.”

“First by violent fanatics who claim to speak for Islam; more recently by autocrats in foreign capitals who see free markets, open democracies, and civil society itself as a threat to their power.” 

“The peril each poses to our democracy is more far-reaching than a car bomb or a missile.”

Obama’s last trip on Air Force One was a pilgrimage to his adoptive home town, where he addressed a sell-out crowd of some 18,000 not far from where he delivered his victory speech eight years ago.

Diehard fans – many African Americans – braved Chicago’s frigid winter to collect free tickets, which were selling for upwards of $1,000 (B35,553) a piece on Craigslist.

They were joined by First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill – who the president described as “family” in an emotional finale to his speech.

Wiping a tear from his eye, Obama paid poignant tribute to his own family, his daughter Malia who was present and Sasha who was not, and the first lady who he addressed as his best friend.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” he said. “A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

With an approval rating hovering around 55 per cent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, Obama still carries considerable political weight.

Some 51% of Americans polled believe that Trump is doing a bad job as president-elect.

Trump’s unorthodox politics have thrown the 55-year-old Obama’s transition and post-presidency plans into flux.

Having vowed a smooth handover of power, Obama has found himself being increasingly critical of Trump as he prepares to leave office on January 20.

After that there will still be a holiday and an autobiography, but Obama could find himself being dragged backed into the political fray if Trump were to enact a Muslim registry or deport adults brought to the United States years ago by their parents.

Having vowed to take a back seat in politics, Obama’s second act could yet be as politically engaged as Jimmy Carter – whose post-presidency has remade his image as an elder statesman.

Many Obama aides who had planned to take exotic holidays or launch coffer-replenishing forays into the private sector are also reassessing their future and mulling a return to the political trenches.

Obama’s foundation is already gearing up for a quasi-political role – funnelling idealistic youngsters into public life.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

ematt, it is a little disturbing when someone, like yourself, tortures themslves, by reading something they don't lime, the complain/whinge about ...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

ematt: I concur. "non brain Thai sailing" Just about every post by this idiot is insulting to Thai people, government officials etc. This...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Andy: Not sure what your point is, what is wrong with GFY...Good For You?...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Avoiding property pitfalls

All the 9 points mentioned in the red color list are very true. It shows how foreigners can be taken for a ride by thai sales people. In the past w...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run crash driver yet to face charges in court

How about introducing an immigration system that doesn't need people to do these regular visa runs (rather like Hong Kong or Singapore for example...(Read More)

Floods take out Phuket TOT internet backbone

But internet cut yesterday, with no announcment from TOT till today?...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run crash driver yet to face charges in court

The police fining was to quick, I wonder why. Well, RTP. Kick backs/tea money? The seriousness of this happening should have been from the beginni...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

At some point a person has to be held accountable for their actions, the car didn't drive itself into the girl killing her, it was the "actio...(Read More)

Floods take out Phuket TOT internet backbone

This is nothing compared to about a month ago when I had no internet for over a week of the billing period. The month before that it was about 3 days....(Read More)

Floods take out Phuket TOT internet backbone

I had no TOT internet connection from 23:00 hrs at 9 January till 12:00 Noon on 10th. Than again no TOT internet connection from some evening time o...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.