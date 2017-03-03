PHUKET: Novotel Phuket Phokeethra has announced the appointment of Sumontha Urvois as its new Executive Assistant Manager.

Saturday 4 March 2017, 10:00AM

Sumontha Urvois, the new Executive Assistant Manager at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra.

Ms Sumontha joined AccorHotels in March 2000. In her 16 years of experience in AccorHotels she has worked at the Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Novotel Ipswich and Sofitel Hua Hin.

Most recently, she was the Executive Assistant Manager at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to work with General Manager Khun Thierry Le Ponner and look forward to ensuring that we go beyond the guest expectations at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra,” Ms Sumontha said

Novotel has over 470 hotels and resorts in 61 countries, located in the heart of major international cities, business districts and tourist destinations.

AccorHotels is present in 95 countries with more than 4,000 hotels and 240,000 employees.