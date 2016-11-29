Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

NLA acknowledges accession to throne of Crown Prince

BANGKOK: The National Legislative Assembly met today (Nov 29) and acknowledged the accession to the throne by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn as the 10th King of the Chakri Dynasty.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 02:02PM

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn presides over the royal kathin ceremony at Wat Arun Ratchawararam on Oct 26 2016. Photo: Patipat Janthong
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn presides over the royal kathin ceremony at Wat Arun Ratchawararam on Oct 26 2016. Photo: Patipat Janthong

The acknowledgement was in line with Section 23 of the nullified 2007 charter, whose chapter about the monarch remains in effect.

The section says if the King has appointed his Heir to the Throne, the cabinet will notify the NLA president, who will seek an acknowledgement from the assembly. The NLA president will then invite the Heir to ascend the Throne and proclaim him King.

Born on July 28, 1952 at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, His Majesty the King received his early education at Chitralada School, followed by Millfield School in Somerset, Britain, and The King’s School in Sydney, Australia. His formal education was followed by military training at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, in Canberra, Australia.

The monarch’s military background was enhanced with training programmes in special forces demolition, unconventional warfare tactics and advanced navigation training in the United States, Britain and Australia, and he is also a qualified military pilot and a helicopter pilot.

On Dec 28, 1972, at the auspicious time of 12:23pm, he was proclaimed according to a centuries-old tradition in the stately Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall as the Crown Prince.

Amid a gathering of members of the Royal family, senior government officials, assemblymen and diplomats, the Prince went through one of the rarest and most solemn royal ceremonies, only the third ever such event in Thai history.

Since 1975, he has served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He served as a staff officer in the Directorate of Army Intelligence, and in 1978 he became head of the King’s Own Bodyguard Battalion.

In keeping with tradition, HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn ordained as a monk for a season in 1978.

Prior to his ascension to the throne, he held the ranks of general in the Royal Thai Army, admiral in the Royal Thai Navy and air chief marshal in the Royal Thai Air Force.

In 2005, HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn earned his wings as a pilot for the Boeing 737-400, and according to a Public Relations Department report, received a piloting certificate from the Department of Civil Aviation. The report reads: “His Royal Highness is now a ‘borrowed’ pilot from Thai Airways International, in accordance with the agreement between the Royal Thai Air Force and Thai Airways International on August 9, 2004.”

In May 2009, he celebrated 3,000 hours of commercial flight time on the Boeing 737-400.

In recent years, as King Bhumibol Adulyadej has taken on fewer public engagements because of age and frail health, the Crown Prince has taken up more and more of these ceremonial duties.

In his speech given on the birthday of King Bhumibol on Dec 5,2009, during a Grand Audience at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, the Grand Palace, the Prince reiterated his allegiance to the King and the nation, proclaiming: “On this most auspicious occasion, I would like to solemnly swear that I will carry out my responsibilities, both as a Thai and as a member of the House of Chakri, to the best of my knowledge and abilities, in the best of faith and loyalty to Your Majesty and the nation forever.”

