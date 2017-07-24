Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site

BANGKOK: The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief yesterday (July 23) insisted that a probe into AlphaBay, an online marketplace that authorities say traded in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods, has progressed.

crime, drugs, immigration, death, police, technology, suicide, transport, property,

Bangkok Post

Monday 24 July 2017, 08:54AM

The late internet darkweb webmaster Alexandre Cazes and his wife Sunisa Thapsuwan enjoy a beer at a pub earlier this year. Thai investigators are focussing on Ms Sunisa, known to own three bank accounts, a Bitcoin account and a Mini Cooper, as well as joint ownership of property and currency accounts worth several hundred million baht. Photo: Facebook
The late internet darkweb webmaster Alexandre Cazes and his wife Sunisa Thapsuwan enjoy a beer at a pub earlier this year. Thai investigators are focussing on Ms Sunisa, known to own three bank accounts, a Bitcoin account and a Mini Cooper, as well as joint ownership of property and currency accounts worth several hundred million baht. Photo: Facebook

The NSB said many more suspects will be arrested soon.

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk said a press briefing about the progress of the investigation will be held today (July 24) even though a Canadian man believed to be the mastermind behind AlphaBay was found hanged inside a cell at the NSB on July 12.

Officials have said Alexandre Cazes hanged himself while in police custody just before a scheduled court hearing.

The investigation known as the “Operation Bayonet” is being carried out by authorities from nine nations – the United States, Canada, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Lithuania and Thailand, he said.

Lt Gen Sommai said the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation had sought cooperation from the NSB and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to help investigate illegal drugs, firearms and other illegal goods that were traded through the site.

Many groups of offenders from various countries around the world traded through the website by using a digital currency.

Lt Gen Sommai said that when Thailand was contacted by the US, it joined the Bayonet operation and found that Cazes, 26, from Trois-Rivieres, Canada, who was accused of masterminding AlphaBay, described as the world’s leading “darknet” site, lived in Thailand for six years.

Lt Gen Sommai said his police team had sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges against Cazes when they arrested him earlier this month.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

He said his B700-million assets believed to have been acquired illegally from online trade were also seized and his Thai wife, Sunisa Thepsuwan, was also believed be involved in the operation.

“We are trying to seek more evidence to substantiate charges against his wife. We suspect she may be involved with the drug trade and money laundering,” he said.

According to NSB information, authorities have sought the forfeiture of Cazes’ properties in Bangkok and Phuket and his bank accounts. His assets include high-value cars, including a Lamborghini, a Porsche, a Mini Cooper and a motorbike. He amassed a fortune of more than B700 million with the creation of AlphaBay a few years ago.

Apart from the dead man’s wife, the NSB chief said police have sought further cooperation from the DEA and FBI in helping launch an additional investigation after learning many more people are implicated in the illegal online trade.

Lt Gen Sommai said due to the progress of the investigation, the US Department of Justice shut down AlphaBay last Thursday (July 20).

Police in the US and Europe, including the FBI, DEA, and the Dutch National Police, partnered to close the site. The site is believed to have allowed thousands of vendors to sell illegal drugs.

Europol said there were 250,000 listings on AlphaBay alone, with 200,000 members and 40,000 vendors.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.