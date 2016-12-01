SWIMMING: In a vibrant display of the multinational student body at British International School, Phuket (BISP), over the next week nine members of the BISP Swim Academy will be swimming internationally representing five different nations.

From left: Raissa Gavino, Roman Gavino, Samuele Rossi, Siew Hui Yap, Wern Rui Koay, Eric Tan, Est Sangowarawong, Fame Sridlok and Kimiko Raheem.

2016 Rio Olympian Kimiko Raheem of Sri Lanka and Samuele Rossi (Seychelles) are competing at the World Short Course Championships, which are being held December 6-11 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“Kimiko has more than two years experience competing at this level, but this will be Samuele’s first taste of major international competition, and at only 15 years of age it will be a great learning experience for him,” says BISP Swim Academy Head Coach Colin Braund.

Racing in Canada begins on the December 6 and both swimmers will be in action on the first day, with Kimiko entered in the 200 metre freestyle and 100m backstroke and Samuele racing his main event, the 100m breaststroke.

Seven other academy swimmers will be competing at the 40th South East Asian Age Group Championships, which are being held in Bangkok from December 9-12.

Filipino siblings Raissa and Roman Gavino will race for the first time together at this meet for the Philippines, while Est Sangowarawong and Fame Sridlok will be representing their home country of Thailand.

Meanwhile, two swimmers from Malaysia, Eric Tan and Siew Hui Yap will be representing their country for the last time at age group level while introducing their new BISP Swim Academy teammate – and Malaysian debutante at only 13 years-old – Wern Rui Koay to international competition.

