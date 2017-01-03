Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Night Run 2017

Start From: Saturday 28 January 2017, 10:30PM to Saturday 28 January 2017, 11:30PM

The unique experience running through Phuket's old town in the Night with charity Phuket Night Run 2017 on January 28th, 2017, from 22:30-24:00 hrs at Limelight Avenue Phuket.

Every 50 Bht from registration fees go to project of the bed-bound patients in Phuket City. Three running categories are 3.2 km night walker, 5.8 km fun run and 11.2 km mini night marathon.

Registration by www.phuketnightrun.com or follow registration schedule posted in Facebook: Phuket Nightrun, call: 088-7574119. Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket. 
Contact details
Person : Night Run 2017
Address : Limelight Avenue Phuket
Phone : 088-7574119
Website : www.phuketnightrun.com
Location

 
