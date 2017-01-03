Start From: Saturday 28 January 2017, 10:30PM to Saturday 28 January 2017, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The unique experience running through Phuket's old town in the Night with charity Phuket Night Run 2017 on January 28th, 2017, from 22:30-24:00 hrs at Limelight Avenue Phuket.

Every 50 Bht from registration fees go to project of the bed-bound patients in Phuket City. Three running categories are 3.2 km night walker, 5.8 km fun run and 11.2 km mini night marathon.

Registration by www.phuketnightrun.com or follow registration schedule posted in Facebook: Phuket Nightrun, call: 088-7574119. Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.