Enjoy your celebration with us while indulging in a delightful set menu for Only 1,295 Baht. Includes: AMUSE – BOUCHE: Gin - Citrus cured seabass with avocado foam, apple and tarragon salad STARTER: Venison Carpaccio with orange and horseradish SECOND COURSE: Lobster Bisque Cappuccino MAIN: Beef Tenderloin with truffle and foie gras sauce, potato gratin and roasted vegetables or Cedar plank salmon with dill mashed potatoes, confit tomatoes and vodka-lemon cream sauce DESSERT: Poached pear with basil strawberry cream, vanilla sponge and an allspice crumble.
New Years Eve Dec 31st at All Two Chefs Locations!
Start From: Saturday 31 December 2016, 07:00PM
to Saturday 31 December 2016, 12:00AM