Feast on sumptuous salad, a fresh seafood, BBQ and carving stations, mouthwatering western dishes and authentic Thai cuisine including Phuket favourite, followed by local Thai desserts temptations while guest will be entertained Thai classical performances and lucky draws for only THB 4,999 per person and THB 1,999 per person for free flow beverage throughout the night. For more information and reservation, please call +66 76 231 999 or email h8109@accor.com
New Year Sensation 2017 At Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort&Villas
Start From: Saturday 31 December 2016, 07:00PM
to Sunday 1 January 2017, 12:00AM