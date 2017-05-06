The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

New Thailand coach sets sights on 2022 World Cup

FOOTBALL: The hopes of Thai football fans seeing their team play in the World Cup have risen with a promise from the new coach to lead his players to Qatar in 2022.

football,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 May 2017, 09:17AM

New coach Milovan Rajevac is presented with a Thai team jersey by Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang at a media briefing yesterday (May 5). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
New coach Milovan Rajevac is presented with a Thai team jersey by Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang at a media briefing yesterday (May 5). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Milovan Rajevac said he would use the experience he gained in leading Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup to repeat the same success with the Thai national team.

“I believe that we can achieve that goal. I hope we will make it to the World Cup in Qatar,” the Serbian said during his first meeting with the media since being appointed to the job last week.

Qatar will be the last World Cup tournament to feature 32 teams, as the final will be expanded to 48 teams in 2026.

The former Red Star Belgrade player succeeded Kiatisak “Zico” Senamuang as the War Elephants coach after the Football Association of Thailand was unhappy with the team’s results in the qualifying stage to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Thai team are out of contention for a trip to Russia after picking up just one point in a home draw with Australia in Group B of the final Asian qualifying round.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Rajevac called for patience and support from the fans, and dedication from the players as the men pursue a place among the elite sides in the world’s most popular sport for the first time. The Thai women’s team played in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2015.

The new skipper’s first mission with the team will be an away warm-up game with Uzbekistan on June 7.

Thailand will wrap up its World Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Australia.

Even though his side has nothing to play for, Rajevac promised to take the remaining matches seriously to prove that Thailand can hold its own against teams that have better profiles.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

Don't blame them. It is all the 'fault' of the sin scene on Phuket and the jetlag. Anyone who comments negative about that thai tuk tuk ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Whilst not good for the passengers, surely they should have been taken to the police station as witnesses to a death?...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

A sad thai-thai-thai affair. Probably no charges at all. It is a 100% thai accident. A very unfortunate and horrible 'farewell Phuket happening&...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Eagle, it doesn't take long to understand how Thailand ticks, a few holidays and the internet you get a very clear picture and why it would be an ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Yellow plate Mini Van?? Surly as a commercial mini van as it transports people for profit then it should be green if legal?? Or is it a case of some l...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

Are the small islands, mentioned and shown here, suitable for troops of monkeys? Troops of monkeys need space....(Read More)

Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location still unknown

... She declines to say or he has another passport.. Hehehe. She simply doesn't know. Of course this Red bull Heir suspect has already other pas...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Already 5 times a hearing (!) in Court?? Court not even ready to proceed and rule in this simple case. It looks like the Court is delaying the whole...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

ematt, sorry I was referring to Eagle's comment, anyway Thailand's a great place for holidays for sure but that's where it ends for me, to...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Why would the Police become involved in a Civil matter? This is not the first fraudulent Development in Phuket. If the Courts fail to press the Defend...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.