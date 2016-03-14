Premium villa 8B in the prestiques Sunrise Ocean Villas development is now for sale. Being built on the highest point in the estate, only 80 meter from the ocean and located 3 mins away from Grand AoPor Marina, 10 mins from golf course, 20 mins from the airport, shopping centers, schools and hospitals, this villa is a perfect place to live with no traffic, no polution and no mass tourism..., Over than 600 Sqm usable building area, 3 bedrooms, guest apartment, maid quater, games room, 10 meter infinity swimming pool, roof terrace and breath taking views. Can be ready to move in within 8 weeks and still can be customize to the wishes of new owner. For sale at only 27.9 mill Baht. For viewing or more information please contact our sales director, Khun Montha 081 343 0777 montha_phuket@yahoo.com
New Sea View Villa
Wednesday 14 December 2016, 09:25AM