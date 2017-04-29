PHUKET: The new Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lt Gen Piyawat Nakwanit, visited Phuket to meet provincial officials and receive their report on tackling local problems

Gen Piyawat met governor Norraphat Plodthong and a bevy of high-ranking local officials at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 28). Speaking at the meeting governor Norraphat singled out about ten key issue he and his team are currently working on. The list included beach management, unlawful occupation of public land by car rentals and other businesses, foreign workers, illegal tour guides, public transport, hotel management, security and more.

“Some mentioned issues have to be resolved urgently. First, illegal occupation of public land by business, such as vehicle rentals occupying parking spaces and businesses encroaching on Surin beach. Then, public transport improvement such as drivers wearing uniforms and keeping their vehicles ready for service. Third, public transport management at Phuket International Airport where service must be faster,” governor Norraphat said.

To this Gen Piyawat answered that he is satisfied with Phuket officials and urged them to continue working. Regional Army chief agreed that the issue of illegal occupation of public land by business should be a prioritised.

“I am satisfied with your work and I ask all of you to solve the issue of encroachment so Phuket could become a model for other provinces. Uniforms for public transport driver are also needed, as they will help tourists to identify and recognise those providing this service,” Gen Piyawat said.

The Commander of the Fourth Army Region also reminded local officials about the issue of so called “influential people” in Phuket, not all of whom are equally good.

“There are two types of influence people in Phuket. Those belonging to the first group are well known in area, they are good men so try to make them part of your public work. Those of the second type break the law for their own benefit and make troubles. They must get out of this area,” Gen Piyawat said.

“Any state official must put serving to the public in the first place and their own business in the second. All official organizations must cooperate to support both people and the private sector. All officials must follow the law, and if you find somebody being corrupt, the Royal Thai Army is ready to accept all the relative information. Every official must report on their work to local residents and tourist on a regular basis, while police and army are always here to support you,” he concluded.