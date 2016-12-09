Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

New Phuket underpass to add more delays to reaching airport

PHUKET: Construction of Phuket’s fifth underpass, at the intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd and Route 4026, which leads to Phuket International Airport, will begin in earnest tomorrow (Dec 10), bringing with it more traffic disruptions along the island’s busiest road.

transport, construction, tourism, economics,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 9 December 2016, 06:12PM

Staff at Phuket International Airport have asked travellers boarding flights to account for the delays when calculating their travel time to the airport as disruptions to traffic flow at the intersection are expected to last at least months.

A key concern is that the traffic lights at the intersection will be turned off while retaining walls are excavated and put in place, explained Somkiet Yimpong, the Phuket Highways Department engineer tasked with overseeing construction of the underpass.

Traffic heading north and south will be able to drive through the intersection unimpeded, he said.

“Traffic from Phuket Airport heading toward Phuket Town must first turn left (north) then make a u-turn in order to travel south,” Mr Somkiet explained.

“Traffic coming from Phang Nga must continue southbound through the intersection then make a u-turn at Bang Khanun Forest so it can head north again and turn left at the intersection to go to the airport,” he added.

“This project will take about 33 months. The contract for construction began on October 1, 2016 and the project is scheduled for completion by June 17, 2019,” Mr Somkiet noted.

“Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) is the construction contractor. The company already has workers moving electricity poles and water pipes at the site now,” he said.”

News of the new underpass, which will become the fifth underpass on the island, broke in March this year. A budget of B500 million has been allocated to complete the project. (See story here.)

 

 
Kurt | 14 December 2016 - 17:08:31

Swerv:  You are swerving to much. Why you not put your energy in answering readers about the Phuket airport immigration disaster ( your friend, the immigration chief, remember)?
Stop swerving me with all yourkind of ..whatever..
From now on Look for another subject here in PN, you can ignore me, I put you personally now at Cordon Sanitair.

For your satisfaction, try to tackle the strong comments in Bangkok Post with your reacting energy.
Have a nice day.
I am sure other readers here will feel fine when I not interact with you anymore. 
Your reactions on me are not having value.
Same as I don't with another reader here for quite some months.

Pauly44 | 14 December 2016 - 15:24:16

It's all about graft, usually feasibility study, planning etc. for major works, then get it done as fast as possible with a minimum of disruption to traffic flow, Phuket seems to do the exact opposite, no need, create massive disruption using poorly skilled migrant workers, years of impact, little improvement, give yourself an uppercut Phuket!

swerv | 14 December 2016 - 07:21:47

Kurt: If you are not using Google translate, which is what another commentator suggested, then at least get someone to proof read your comments before posting.
" Words are disappearing, new words are coming"???
The majority of your posts are incomprehensible, just nonsense waffling.

Kurt | 13 December 2016 - 12:36:56

Swerv: I not use Google Translate.
Do you realize that languages are a 'living thing'?
Words are disappearing, new words are coming.
One also can play with words/expressions.
It just needs a sort of flexibility of the reader, and appealing a bit on 'context understanding'.
Of course that is not given to all readers, swerv.

'Reading-stiffness' and the fascination to burn down people actually blocks a lot of reading fun, swerv.

swerv | 12 December 2016 - 14:10:16

Kurt: The present 'underpass sickness' indeed is a discovered money percentage sickness????????

You need to stop using Google translate as everyone knows it only spouts garbage.

Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 13:53:00

The present 'underpass sickness' indeed is a discovered money percentage sickness. 
Already they are counting the delay fine of the Chalong Circle underpass, 14 month underway, and not a single digging done.
Much fine money  waiting to cure the 'sickness'.
Great times for the coffer holders. More delay, more money.
The longer it takes to make that Chalong Underpass, the more a certain group of people lean back collecting fine money.

They not want there 7 days a week, 24 hours a day construction work like in Singapore.
They like office hours work + full long government labor weekends at Chalong underpass construction.
That makes construction time longer. All so obvious.

Andy | 11 December 2016 - 04:50:58

I use this intersection every 2-3 weeks and agree with all below that traffic flows freely all ways.
Perhaps it is not the traffic flow but the flow of money that justifies this unnecessary construction.

CaptainJack69 | 10 December 2016 - 19:50:27

Meantime the other route past the runway (always a nightmare anyway) is also closed, and indefinitely too. AND there's ongoing road works at the other end of route 4026. AND there's enormous disruption at the airport itself! AND it's a nightmare to park at the airport!! AND work is due to start on 2 completely unnecessary u-turn fly-overs either side of the Heroines Monument in a couple of months!!!

People are going to have to leave for the airport the day before their flights if they ever want to make it there on time.

At least arriving tourists will get to see how amazing Thailand really is. Also they'll get to feel like they're getting value for money out of their exorbitantly expensive taxi rides, 1000 baht to Patong will feel cheap when it takes 3 hours.

swerv | 10 December 2016 - 10:21:45

I have to agree, totally unnecessary. Traffic flow is fine as it is.

Kurt | 10 December 2016 - 08:11:51

Phuket Airport is a mess for coming and going traffic, due to renovation.
Now another nearby location becoming traffic wise a disaster for 3 years.
Couldn't it wait until Phuket Airport is back to normal in about 2 years time?
That underpass is coming at a junction where I never experience a traffic problem anyway. 

But having the underpass makes that many do not have to see the enormous ugly bill boards anymore. 
That is a plus.  :-)

Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 13 result(s)
