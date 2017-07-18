Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

New details emerge in school ‘tea money’ probe

BANGKOK: The former chairman of Samsenwittayalai School’s alumni association handed the Education Ministry information allegedly linked to the “tea money” scandal at the school.

corruption, crime, politics,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 08:39AM

Ex-head Viroj Samluan, currently filling an inactive post, last month staged a ‘support rally’ by Samsenwittayalai School students but now a leading member of the alumni association has added to the evidence of big tea money payments. Photo: Bangkok Post
Ex-head Viroj Samluan, currently filling an inactive post, last month staged a ‘support rally’ by Samsenwittayalai School students but now a leading member of the alumni association has added to the evidence of big tea money payments. Photo: Bangkok Post

Chana Wongmusik, who is also a member of the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation council (OrBorJor), submitted the information to Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin at the ministry via Chaipreuk Sereerak, the permanent secretary for education.

According to Mr Chana, it includes a list of more than 50 already-enrolled Mathayom 1 (Grade 7) students at the school, whose names were not displayed on the school’s website among those eligible to enrol.

Some students who received low marks in the school’s entrance examination were found to have been admitted, he said, adding he had also delivered names of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) executives suspected of demanding that the school enrol their children.

Mr Chana said he was told that, in one case, B300,000 had been paid by parents to have their child enrolled in Mathayom 4.

The school made headlines last month after a parent circulated a video clip allegedly showing the school director, Viroj Samluan, receiving money for accepting his child into Mathayom 1.

C and C Marine

The parent allegedly recorded every contact with the school director, including phone calls and the handover of the purported bribe. The director was said to have had his deputy accept the cash on his behalf.

Mr Viroj said he was the victim of a plot to oust him by disgruntled alumni whose children were not admitted to the school. Mr Chana said the full video clip had been sent to the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation.

Mr Viroj has been reassigned to work at the Secondary Educational Service Area Office 1 while the probe is carried out.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

More lip service meaning nothing at all until there is another death. “All para sail operators at Kata and Karon must carry out full checks of th...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

If they ask potential customers to sign a health form, there will likely be wording stating that if an accident occurs the operators will not be held...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

Jeez...what a bumble-fest...and baloney with the ban...they were working on Saturday, despite horrible and windy weather...the operators just want mon...(Read More)

Absconding lawyer of wheelchair-bound girl arrested

Jimbobwalton...Every profession has morally corrupt people. It is true that a morally corrupt lawyer can do a great deal of damage to someone’s life...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

Yes Foot, big Thai guys who don't have the balls to fight one on one & over a few dollars, what a stupid comment!...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

Health form? Like not be suicidal......(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

Yvonne, The mare is safe and was bought several months ago by a new establishment near Cherng-telay run by caring foreigners. Unfortunately she has...(Read More)

Absconding lawyer of wheelchair-bound girl arrested

Shock, horror!!! A corrupt Thai lawyer, Noooooo!!!! Stories like this will bring the reputation of his profession into question. Mainly why did he e...(Read More)

Motorbike taxi driver caught on video masturbating in public arrested, fined

Twisted comment by Bentley, chop his little pecker off and feed it to the birds I say....BTW this I'm not a robot captcha is very annoying PN!...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

The American was stupid drunk. He admitted it was his fault. Fortunately for him, there wasn't a pack of tuk-tuk drivers close by to beat the da...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.