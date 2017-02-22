Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Nearly 2,000 athletes ‘Run for Health’

ATHLETICS: Over 1,800 runners from near and far participated in the 5th edition of the Run for Health Run for Charity Mini-Marathon last Sunday (Feb 19), all vying for trophies from HRH. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 11:44AM

The course took runners through the scenic Phuket Old Town in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
The mini-marathon has become more and more popular among sports enthusiasts, stirring a buzz in Phuket and beyond.

In order to carry on with the mini-marathon and make it increasing well-known, Phuket International Hospital joined up with several local organisations to host the event, including Phuket City Municipality, Vichit Municipality, Phuket Provincial Police, Vichit Police Station, Rotary Club of Jungceylon, Old Phuket Foundation, Pearl of the Andaman Running Club, Radio Amateur Society, Civil Defence Volunteers of Phuket, and Kusoldharm Foundation.

This year’s royal-trophy winners were Mr Warut Suwancheep and Ms Wilaiwan Khampitak, who won in the overall category – male and female respectively. Both are athletes from the Andara Sports Club, which also ran away with a team trophy for the biggest number of runners (94 runners).

 

 
