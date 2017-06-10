Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

NBTC to target Facebook profits over illegal content

BANGKOK: Regulators plan to impose financial penalties on Facebook Inc and other companies with video-sharing platforms if they fail to swiftly remove what they deem to be illegal content.

technology, crime, politics,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 June 2017, 09:34AM

A man uses his mobile phone to access Facebook. Photo: AFP
A man uses his mobile phone to access Facebook. Photo: AFP

The new framework would give authorities the power to immediately demand the removal of offensive material without waiting for a court order, Col Natee Sukonrat, vice chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said in an interview on Wednesday (June 7). Details will be released as early as this month, he said, and companies would have about a month to comply.

“I will not touch the service; I will touch the way you make money,” Col Natee said when asked about penalties if companies ignore the requests. “They have to play by the rules,” he said. “I think they will cooperate because they make a lot of money from Thailand.”

Facebook said it regularly receives requests from governments to limit access to content on the internet when they believe it violates their laws. In Thailand, it has previously restricted access to content alleged to have violated the lese majeste law.

“When we receive such a request, we review it to determine if it puts us on notice of unlawful content,” the company said in an email to Bloomberg. “If we determine that it does, then we make it unavailable in the relevant country or territory and notify people who try to access it why it is restricted.”

Social media

The government has faced criticism for clamping down on free speech ahead of elections planned for next year.

In April, the NBTC gave Facebook a deadline to remove posts and links to web pages deemed illegal. When the date arrived, the regulator said it would seek court orders and the company was cooperating with officials.

Col Natee said there’s a variety of illegal content online and the new framework is intended to have a “minimal” impact on the public, while protecting people from harm.

He said authorities wanted companies to respond faster to requests to remove content. For instance, he said Facebook asked for the orders to be translated into English before they could comply with them – a process that can take weeks.

The new framework would force broadcasters to comply with requests immediately and then petition the courts if they think the order was illegal, Col Natee said. It would also compel them to have a senior manager in the country who is able to understand Thai, he said.

‘Talk in Thai’

C and C Marine

“We will not talk in English to them,” he said. “They have to have someone to talk to us. When we give the order, we will talk in Thai.”

Col Natee said authorities wouldn’t seek to block Facebook’s service in Thailand, adding Facebook and YouTube were “very good” companies that needed to comply with local law. Alphabet Inc, which owns YouTube, didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Facebook has 47 million users in Thailand. Col Natee said the company earned about B3 billion in revenue from the country last year, while YouTube had revenue of B1.5bn. Neither company has released a breakdown for Thailand. Facebook garnered B$4.4bn in revenue from Asia last year, about 16% of its total.

Col Natee said that illegal content included things like false advertising, selling sexual services and gambling. He said Facebook took too long to remove an April video of a man who hanged his infant daughter.

Thailand 4.0

“That’s improper,” Col Natee said. “With this big market, we want more responsibility.”

The colonel also dismissed concerns that Thailand’s policies would hurt the country’s ability to attract tech companies. The government has a goal of encouraging innovation to invigorate the economy saddled with overcapacity in manufacturing and reliant on exports and tourism.

The plan, called Thailand 4.0, seeks to bolster sectors ranging from biotechnology and medical care to robotics and electric vehicles in an effort to lift the economy out of the so-called middle-income trap. Still, challenges include uneven educational standards, a shortage of skilled workers and intense bouts of political volatility.

“Thailand 4.0 does not mean you can do anything in Thailand,” Col Natee said. “Anyone who wants to do service in Thailand has to follow the law. Global guidelines and global policy is ok, but you have to listen to the local voice as well.”

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.