Nawaphon, Srisaket to vie for world titles

BOXING: Two Thai fighters from the Sor Rungvisai training camp have been guaranteed cracks at WBC world titles this March.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 January 2017, 12:00PM

Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Unbeaten Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai will take on Juan Hernandez of Mexico for the WBC flyweight crown at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium on March 4.

Two weeks later, Srisaket will face WBC super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Nawaphon and Hernandez, ranked first and second in the flyweight division respectively, have been lined up to fight for the 112-pound belt vacated by Nicaragua’s Gonzalez, who has moved up to the 115-pound division.

Nakhon Ratchasima-born Nawaphon, 25, will be vying for a world title for the first time. He has yet to lose a fight in his career, winning all his 36 bouts including 28KOs.

Hernandez, 29, has a 33-2 (24KOs) record. He challenged WBC minimumweight champion Kazuto Ioka of Japan for the title in 2011 but lost on points.

In an attempt to win back the title he lost two years ago, Srisaket (41-4-1, 38KOs), whose real name is Wisaksil Wangek, faces a tough assignment in the mandatory fight.

The 30-year-old Thai, ranked second in the division, was handed a chance to face Gonzalez for the title after top challenger Carlos Cuadras of Mexico excused himself.

Srisaket captured the WBC’s 115-pound belt in May 2013 with a victory over Yota Sato in Thailand. A year later in Mexico, he was stopped by Cuadras in the eighth round of his second title defence.

Gonzalez, who is younger than the Thai, is unbeaten in his career, winning all his 46 fights, including 38KOs. He is also a former WBA 105-pound and 108-pound division champion and has held the WBC’s 112-pound division title as well.   

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.