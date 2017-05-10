Jess Moses and Phil Anthony are the local duo behind health food company NanaBowls. They have combined their backgrounds and merged their knowledge to make an incredibly healthy version of the common smoothie bowl.

With its recent launch in January this year, NanaBowls has begun to take over Phuket’s cafes and resorts, and feeding the island’s hunger for fast, fresh and healthy food.





What is in the bowls and where did you get the idea?

NanaBowls are protein smoothie bowls that smash nutrition. We ourselves love smoothie bowls, but often after eating them we’d get a sugar crash.

Fed up of that bloated feeling and those sugar comas, we wanted to create a smoothie bowl that not only tasted indulgent, but was also actually great for your health and nutrition.

You see the big problem with most smoothie bowls (and smoothies in general) is that they’re simply pureed fruit topped with sugary toppings.

All that sugary business leads to insulin spikes and energy slumps. Especially when you start your day with a smoothie bowl. This is where NanaBowls are different.

We’ve made sure that NanaBowls can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, pre- or post-workout – guilt-free.

Why? Because they contain no added sugar (not even dates or honey), loads of vegan protein, and a healthy dose of coconut oil to dampen sugar spikes.

They’re thick, creamy and crunchy – most like a cross between a thick protein smoothie and creamy ice cream.

There’s absolutely no dairy, additives or sweeteners either. Instead we use a 100% natural blend of frozen bananas, local Thai fruits, vegan protein and coconut oil.

This blend is topped with our signature homemade gluten-free granola, superfoods and salted peanut butter. Yum!





How are they made?

NanaBowls come in frozen blend kits containing all the ingredients needed.

Just add a splash of water and blend for 20 seconds. Once blended, it transforms into a seriously thick, creamy and cold consistency, just add the toppings and dig in!





What are the different types?

We’re creating new flavours all the time. Our current favourites are the Salted Caramel, Mint Choc Chip, Peanut Butter Crunch, Berries and Cream and our Tropical Mango Lime.

Think fresh, thick, cold, creamy and crunchy all in one.





What are some of the health benefits?

Each of our NanaBowls contain around half the amount of your daily protein intake.

We use a good clean vegan protein to guarantee that you’re tucking into a nutritionally balanced meal (and not just a bowl of fruit puree).

Plus it’s dairy and gluten-free so it won’t leave you feeling bloated. Although there’re no added sugars, we do of course use all natural fruit.

Yes fructose is natural, but it still raises your insulin levels. When insulin is high, our bodies hold onto body fat.

That’s why we have a secret weapon which we add to every one of our bowls to avoid this problem: healthy fats.

A spoonful of coconut oil does the trick. These good fats keep your sugar, energy and insulin levels stable and help you avoid those dreaded energy slumps and food comas.

This nutrition hack is what makes NanaBowls incredibly special.





Where in Phuket are they available?

NanaBowls are available in Rawai at Wilson’s Cafe; The Book Cafe and ABC Nursery; and at Gallery Cafe in Chalong; with lots more cafes and schools in the pipeline.

NanaBowls start from B200 and come served in a coconut shell or as a smoothie in a cup for those on the go.

You can also order NanaBowls kits to enjoy at home. So what are you waiting for? Go grab a spoon!

More information at: facebook.com/nanabowls or instagram.com/nanabowls