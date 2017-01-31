Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Namtan’ wins Miss Universe plaudits

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his appreciation to Miss Thailand, Chalita “Namtan” Suansane, for making the final six before being eliminated in Monday’s Miss Universe Pageant in the Philippines.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 January 2017, 09:25AM

Miss Universe contestant Chalita ‘Namtan’ Suansane in her swimsuit during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant. Inset: France’s Iris Mittenaere waves to the audience after being crowned Miss Universe. Photos: Ted Aljibe/AFP
Miss Universe contestant Chalita ‘Namtan’ Suansane in her swimsuit during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant. Inset: France’s Iris Mittenaere waves to the audience after being crowned Miss Universe. Photos: Ted Aljibe/AFP

Gen Prayut congratulated Ms Chalita or Nong Namtan for doing well in the 65th pageant, an event won twice by Thai women, in 1965 and 1988.

“Even though Ms Chalita did not win the contest, I believe she wins the hearts of Thai people,” Gen Prayut said. “I believe she was doing her best in the competition. She is a source of Thai pride.”

He said he was delighted with Ms Chalita and gave her moral support.

The final round of the Miss Universe Pageant finished yesterday morning (Jan 30) and Ms Chalita, 21, a Samut Prakan native and university student, made her way to the final six before being eliminated.

The winner was Miss France, Iris Mittenaere. Miss Haiti was the first runner-up and Miss Colombia finished third.

A total of 85 candidates took part in the competition.

The Prime Minister thanked Ms Chalita for representing the country and helping to promote unique Thai culture to other candidates.

Lemongrass House

Gen Prayut said he felt proud when Miss Thailand spoke about King Bhumibol Adulyadej in the question round, and praised him.

Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who also serves as Defence Minister, watched the contest and supported Ms Chalita to be crowned as Miss Universe.

Gen Prawit was disappointed that Ms Chalita, who was doing well, failed to make her way to the final round, he added.

Maj Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prawit was speaking to media members before attending a meeting at the Defence Council meeting, which he chaired.

Gen Prawit described Ms Chalita as “beautiful and perfect. She was doing so well in the question round.”

He said he wanted to vote for Miss Thailand in the internet voting but he did know how.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Seems that no one has any motivation to stop the corruption, the comment about Patong Immigration is a case in point, having been fleeced by that lady...(Read More)

Phuket road rage incident leads to alleged threats of murder

Yeah...sure... I bet these murderous punks are just terrified of the police. I wonder what this "legal action" involves... requiring a few ...(Read More)

Graft culture in state enterprises under fire

Is this supposed to be a surprise or something? Thailand fell on the international corruption index, and everyone that was born here or that has live...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Timothy,as you did not understand e-matts comment it is useless to have further discussions with you!But boy what i can tell you is that your assumpti...(Read More)

Phuket Seduction disco fire started in staff change rooms, say Patong police

Jor12/Joe12. A R or a E, just besides each other on the keyboard. Right? Well: you state that it is the Phuket police job to do a professional fire ...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Kurt,you dont get it again!They charge you 10000.-and after that you are free to go.Why should they do a re-test?????????Only if someone not agree wit...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Mhh, why a foreign Chinese get fined 100,000 thb at Chalong police station for catching two fishes at a beach, and someone driving drunk get fined 10,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Andy/Rorii...read the physics lesson you fools. If you can't understand it why do you even bother? At least Kurt has a little bit of a clue about ...(Read More)

Phuket Seduction disco fire started in staff change rooms, say Patong police

Kurt...."Why only police attention, and not Fire Brigade professional fire investigators?" Because that is their job. Common sense really. I...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Police corruption:If you had the choice between paying 10.000.-and driving home after that or being jailed for 1 night,having to go to court,where you...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.