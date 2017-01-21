The hard-hit municipality of Nakhon Si Thammarat was braced for more flooding yesterday (Jan 21) from heavy runoff from the Bantad mountain range. Other districts and provinces along the range were also at risk.

The southern provinces have been pounded by more unseasonal downpours for the past three days, following a brief respite from earlier deluges that caused widespread damage from Jan 1-10.

Residents of Ban Khiriwong in Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat moved to high ground after seeing signs of forest runoff in Klong Thadee, which passes through the village from the mountain range.

Wikran Tuadao, chief of the Promlok Waterfall National Park, located in the mountains in Prommakhiri district, yesterday alerted provincial officials about massive runoff.

Authorities said the runoff was moving towards Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat and provincial governor Chamreon Thippayapongsathada yesterday warned residents in all districts to watch out for forest runoff until today.

Nakhon Si Thammarat held a clean-up day in the rain yesterday, an event that was followed by a new flash-flood alert.

Forest runoff from the Bantad range was also seen in Phatthalung and Trang provinces, turning some small streams into raging torrents, as steady rain persisted.

Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat was also at risk, and people along the Kolok River were growing concerned as the water level of was rising rapidly, said Governor Sitthichai Sakda.

The Meteorological Department said yesterday that heavy rain was possible in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat until next Wednesday.

The southern flooding has claimed 80 lives since Jan 1 and four people remain missing, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Damage to property has been estimated at B25 billion or more but the latest storms are certain to inflate that figure.