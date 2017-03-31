Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Naked people slaughter a sheep at Auschwitz death camp

POLAND: Eleven men and women in their twenties last Friday (Mar 24) slaughtered a sheep and took their clothes off at the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, according to police and the museum at the site in southern Poland.

crime, police,

AFP

Friday 31 March 2017, 11:15AM

The individuals were siad to have chained themselves together in front of the camp’s infamous “Arbeit macht frei” gate. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP
The individuals were siad to have chained themselves together in front of the camp’s infamous “Arbeit macht frei” gate. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP

The individuals aged 20 to 27, whose identities and motives are unknown, then chained themselves together in front of the camp’s infamous “Arbeit macht frei” (“Work makes you free”) gate, the museum said in a statement.

Regional police spokesman Sebastian Glen said the seven men and four women draped a white banner with the red text “love” over the infamous gate.

They also used a drone to film the incident, according to local media.

Museum guards at the site in the southern city of Oswiecim immediately intervened, and police said all those involved have been detained.

They included six Poles, four Belarusians and one German, according to Glen, who said that “a knife was found at the scene”.

Oswiecim police said in a statement that “one of the men used a sharp tool to kill the sheep on the premises”.

Local police spokeswoman Malgorzata Jurecka said that the individuals were being questioned at a police station and police officers were investigating on site.

She said they planned to inform prosecutors of the incident, adding that the people involved “will likely be charged with desecrating a monument or other historical site”.

Oswiecim police said the individuals were also being investigated for the “unfounded killing of an animal”.

“We’re shocked and outraged by this attempt to use this memorial site for a protest and which mars the memory of thousands of victims. It’s a reprehensible act,” museum spokesman Bartosz Bartyzel said.

“This is the first time something like this has happened at Auschwitz,” added museum director Piotr Cywinski.

“I have no idea what their motives were,” he said.

Unconfirmed local media reports said the incident was intended as a protest against the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Nazi Germany built the Auschwitz death camp after occupying Poland during World War II.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp from 1940 to 1945.

Poland’s chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said the actions of those involved were wrong, regardless of the group’s motives.

“Any use of Auschwitz for political statements, even using Auschwitz for moral statements, is not how Auschwitz should be remembered,” he said.

“The Germans used Auschwitz to try to eliminate the Jewish people. Any happenings are a desecration of the memory of all those killed at Auschwitz: Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, Roma and others.”

More than 100,000 non-Jews also died at the death camp, according to the museum.

An estimated 232,000 of Auschwitz’s victims were children.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Maybe the police didn't answer the phone because they are under investigation for corruption and not on active duty...or maybe the acting chief ne...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Agreed in general, but it may have been the fault of the Ozzie. Tourists not only copy the awful driving of the Thais but are often worse. Most have n...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Patong Police didn't answers calls from PN during morning hours? Does this mean the police station of Patong Town ( part of Phuket Smart City pro...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

So sad. These lorry drivers, bus drivers and mini van drivers have no clue how to drive. They just think they are biggest and pull out without looking...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle, thanks for your helpful comments!! Accidents can happen, true but in most civilised countries electrical inspections are carried out and tes...(Read More)

Phuket first-responders fire up for underpass emergency drill

So the fire trucks were already in the tunnel. Wow, I would have liked to have seen them get through the traffic in rush hour to perform a more realis...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Good quality GFCI outlets retail for about US$20 each, in the States. I'm still trying to find any at any price in Phuket. Installing one is a sna...(Read More)

Red Bull heir snubs hit-and-run case, again

Is it not lovely amusing how the law enforcement- and Justice authorities do their very best to please the Red Bull Heir? Perhaps some officials do a...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce Songkran Thai New Year road-safety campaign

Wow, a 1 week normal traffic law enforcement is coming up. Well, normal? just sitting in tents along the road an a few more times a road block at wel...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

RogerFox, it takes little current, at 240Vac, to kill, much less than that which would trip a circuit breaker, what should be installed, correctly, is...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.