CHONBURI: A naked foreign man, thought to be a Russian, was overpowered after using a sharp knife and screwdriver to destroy goods and terrorise people in Pattaya in the early hours of this morning.

Thursday 2 February 2017, 04:43PM

A naked foreign man, armed with a knife and a screw driver, walks along a soi in Pattaya Klang, Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, as police try to stop him. Photo: Post Today

The man was running amok in shops at Mae Wilai market in Pattaya Klang area of Bang Lamung district when police arrived around 12.30am today (Feb 2), said Maj Pwatchai Sudsakhon, Deputy Crime Suppression Chief at Pattaya Police Station.

The crazed man, aged between 25-30, did not cease his wild antics upon seeing the police.

The officers followed him down the street and finally overpowered him about 20 minutes later, with the help of passers-by.

He was taken to Pattaya Police Station.

Thongyib Chomdee, 52, a vendor, said the man threatened people with the knife and screwdriver and destroyed goods being sold at the market. When the man saw her, he walked straight towards her shop. Terrified, she immediately locked the door to keep him out, she said.

The naked man shook the door violently, trying to enter the shop. This was shortly before police arrived, the frightened vendor said.

A video of the incident on Facebook showed the police following him and eventually catching him, and the naked man babbling on in heavily accented English, at one time mentioning “many gangs” in Pattaya.

Read original story here.