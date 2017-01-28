Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Nadal wins classic to set up Federer final

AUSTRALIA: Rafael Nadal set up an Australian Open final against his great rival Roger Federer after edging Grigor Dimitrov in a classic five-set semi-final which stretched for nearly five hours on Friday (Jan 27).

AFP

Saturday 28 January 2017, 09:45AM

Rafael Nadal reacts after a point against Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal match in Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AFP
Rafael Nadal reacts after a point against Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal match in Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AFP

The 14-time Grand Slam champion pulled off one of his toughest victories in denying Bulgaria's Dimitrov, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 in four hours and 56 minutes in front of a rocking Rod Laver Arena crowd.

Nadal showed his incredible fighting qualities to claw back from behind in the ninth game of the final set and break Dimitrov’s serve, making two tremendous chases to put away the winning volley.

In scenes of high tension, Dimitrov bravely saved two match points as Nadal served for the match before the gutsy Spaniard finally clinched victory, sinking to his knees in relief and jubilation.

“It’s special to play with Roger again in a final of a Grand Slam. I cannot lie, it’s great,” said Nadal, after setting up his ninth major final against his old rival.

“It’s exciting for me and for both of us that we are still there and we still fighting for important events. So that's important for us, I think.

He added: “I hope to be ready to compete well again. I need to go back to the hotel, to rest well, and to recover from now.”

Nadal, who downed Federer in the 2009 final, is now into his fourth Australian Open decider and his 21st Grand Slam title match. He leads Federer leads 6-2 in their major finals.

Neither player had been expected to reach the final but after the early exits of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, they have seized their opportunity with both hands.

Marathon man

Nadal, 30, has been out of the Grand Slam limelight since his last title success at Roland Garros in 2014, as injuries sidetracked his glorious career.

On Sunday, he can win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open era – and only the third man in history – to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice.

Federer, who also went five sets against Stan Wawrinka in Thursday’s first semi-final, would have been watching with relish as Nadal was taken the distance in a draining battle.

Nadal and Dimitrov played each other to a standstill in Friday's epic, with two tiebreakers going either way in a match that ran to nearly 1:00 am on Saturday.

He is no stranger to marathon matches at the Australian Open, including his record, five-hour, 53-minute struggle against Djokovic in the 2012 final.

Nadal broke in the fourth game and cruised to the opening set, but he was given a time violation warning for slow serving and was broken for the first time in game four of the second set.

Dimitrov gave back the break with a double fault in the seventh game, before Nadal fought off four set points in a titanic 10 minute-plus game to stay in the set.

But the Spaniard came under attack in his next service game and Dimitrov levelled the match when Nadal’s forehand sailed over the baseline, ending a 63-minute set.

Nadal broke Dimitrov early in the third but Dimitrov broke back and it went to a tiebreaker, when the Bulgarian paid for a poor, netted forehand on set point to go 2-1 down on sets.

There were no break points in the fourth set and Dimitrov played a masterful tiebreaker to take it to a fifth set as excitement grew in the stadium.

Both players fought off break points but Nadal got the winning break in the ninth game with two lung-busting chases to the net, and then clinched it in the following game.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

This are fantastic good orders! Many times I commented here about the dirt/filthy everywhere on Phuket. The illegal dumb places along quiet road s...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Just a few comments on this article and some recent comments. 1. Few dive companies here want to employ foreign scuba instructors and provide work ...(Read More)

Thai Airways told to pursue civil law action

Funny story again, try as foreigner to report and contact the anti corruption comite, they have no email address on there website,same for 1111 and TA...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Taking money to get your passport back as dive instructor, the same is happening at Phuket airport immigration with older people they intimidate for o...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

Big plan! But first educate the people to not trow there garbage bins from tesco in others there bin which they pay for. Implement that every house h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

Here's an idea, why don't they start a Facebook page where members of the public can post pictures of dump locations across Phuket. Pics can e...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

@Asterix: Define "nominees". THAT's the problem. What do "real" shareholders do? Nothing of course. And obviously a "fore...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Jor12, honestly "mate" you have lost the plot completely. Did you even read the link I gave to swerv?...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Apologies. Wat Chalong is indeed in Moo 6 and not Moo 8 as I stated previously....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.