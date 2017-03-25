Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
NACC to seize assets of TAT ex-governor Juthamas

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has decided to seize the assets of Juthamas Siriwan, a former Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor, for being unusually rich.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 March 2017, 09:30AM

Then Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Juthamas Siriwan (third from left) joins local celebrities and entertainment industry executives at a gala opening for the 2006 Bangkok International Film Festival on Feb 20, 2006. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
The seizure came long after a film festival bribery case in the US in which she was accused of taking bribes from a Los Angeles film-making couple who were awarded a B60 million contract to host the annual Bangkok International Film Festival between 2003 and 2006.

Hollywood producers Gerald and Patricia Green allegedly paid her about US$1.8 million (B63.3mn) to help secure the film festival. The Greens were convicted in 2009 and sentenced to six months in jail.

Mrs Juthamas was indicted by the Office of the Attorney-General in August 2015, and the Criminal Court will rule on the case next Wednesday.

C and C Marine

Nitiphan Prachuabmoh, the NACC official in charge of foreign affairs, said on Friday a panel had found her unusually rich by using her position to gain wealth.

Her assets will be confiscated including those she had allegedly transferred to her daughter Jittisopha, the official said.

The NACC has contacted US authorities to freeze the assets and will ask the US to transfer them to Thai state coffers under the United Nations Convention against Corruption in 2004 and other agreements, according to Mr Nittiphan.

 

 
