PHUKET: A migrant worker from Myanmar was hospitalised yesterday (Nov 27) when some steel construction rods he was carrying came into contact with low-hanging electric power cables causing him to receive an electric shock.

Monday 28 November 2016, 12:13PM

After receiving first aid, Mr Veah was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around 10:30am yesterday the Narenthorn Rescue Centre (1669) were notified that a Myanmar national had suffered an electric shock while carrying steel rods at housing project construction site near the British International School, Phuket in Koh Kaew.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene and administered first aid to a bewildered 42-year-old Mr Veah who luckily had only suffered minor injuries as a result of the electric shock.

After receiving first aid Mr Veah was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure.