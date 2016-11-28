At around 10:30am yesterday the Narenthorn Rescue Centre (1669) were notified that a Myanmar national had suffered an electric shock while carrying steel rods at housing project construction site near the British International School, Phuket in Koh Kaew.
Rescue workers arrived at the scene and administered first aid to a bewildered 42-year-old Mr Veah who luckily had only suffered minor injuries as a result of the electric shock.
After receiving first aid Mr Veah was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure.
Be the first to comment.