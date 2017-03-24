Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Music provides haven for ‘Refugees of Rap’ brothers

FRANCE: Staccato lyrics may be no match for Bashar al-Assad’s military firepower, but two brothers, who fled to Paris from Syria and perform as “Refugees of Rap”, find sniping with words a liberating experience.

immigration,

AFP

Sunday 26 March 2017, 02:00PM

Brothers Yaser (left) and Mohamed Jamous, who set up Refugees of Rap in 2007, rap in Arabic about the war in Syria that they have fled and their new life in France. Photo: AFP
Brothers Yaser (left) and Mohamed Jamous, who set up Refugees of Rap in 2007, rap in Arabic about the war in Syria that they have fled and their new life in France. Photo: AFP

Having grown up officially stateless in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, Yaser and Mohamed Jamous rap in Arabic about the war they have fled and their new life in France.

“We chose the name because for us, rap represents a country where we can say what we think,” Mohamed, 28, said.

“And we’re seeking asylum there.”

Over a pounding beat, solemn music blending high piano keys and low violin tones, the brothers “spit”, or speak, the chorus in unison: “We have to wake up, stop dreaming. The time for silence is long gone, swept away by words.”

The lyrics are from their 2011 song “The Age of Silence”, one of the last they sung before fleeing Syria via Lebanon.

Performing their hip-hop at a Paris community centre, the brothers said the song had been the “first time we dared speak up openly against the (Assad) regime” despite the risk in doing so.

“One word, and you got 20 years (in prison) or death. Here, we wanted to say that the time for silence is over.”

The duo were born and raised in the Yarmuk camp for Palestinian refugees on the outskirts of Damascus, which was once home to 160,000 people – including Syrians – but has been ravaged by fighting.

Their grandfather fled to Syria from Haifa in 1948 when the state of Israel was created.

Yaser and Mohamed left Syria in early 2013 as fighting for control of the camp intensified. The rest of their family also fled and is in Sweden.

The brothers created “Refugees of Rap” in 2007 with two friends, an Algerian and a Syrian, and were one of the first such groups to emerge out of Syria.

It now comprises just the two of them – the Syrian member refused to leave and the Algerian went to Germany.

Released in 2010, their first album recounts living in the overcrowded camp, as they advocate for the Palestinian cause.

Then, after 2011, the revolt provided inspiration.

They penned “The Age of Silence”, “Haram” (“Forbidden”), which is about the horrors of the war, “Aysheen” meaning “We Live”, and “Corruption in the Country”.

They had completed eight tracks for the second album when they began receiving anonymous threats on social media.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“We received two or three messages on Facebook,” Yaser, 29, said.

“The messages said ‘We know you’re preparing an album and if you don’t stop... it’s over for you. We’re going to destroy your studio, we’re going to stop you. We’re going to kill you.’ “

It was not the only hurdle they faced.

During fighting in Yarmuk in 2012, the group’s recording studio was destroyed in bombings. Their younger brother was then jailed for 40 days for an unknown reason.

“When he was released, he was in a horrible state,” recalled Mohamed, who now works in a hotel. “He’d been tortured.”

Shortly afterwards, they decided to leave Syria. They were granted refugee status in France, with the mention “nationality undetermined, Palestinian origin” a few months later.

“When we got here, there was no housing... no aid,” Yaser said. “You had to wait for months to get set up, so we chose to book some concert dates and get to work.”

They toured in Denmark, Sweden and France, where they completed “The Age of Silence” and released the album in 2014.

“In Syria, people understand (Arabic),” Yaser said. “That’s what we miss here.”

The brothers work on their language skills by listening to French rappers.

But on stage, they get around the language barrier by reading translated lyrics and then leading the audience in chants of the Arabic chorus before each track.

For their upcoming third album, the group will “tell the story of our time here in France, our exile,” said Yaser, who now works in a souvenir shop.

But they have not forgotten Syria.

They have little hope of returning but “in exile, the future is never clear,” said Yaser.

“We are exiles everywhere but we’re not from nowhere,” said Mohamed. “We are proud to be Palestinian because it’s our history, and in Syria, we were made to feel like we were Palestinians.

“But we also grew up feeling Syrian because we were raised there. Now, we feel Parisian.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

On Phuket it remains: Speed is your winner ( to heaven?) So many road users don't see driving as being a traffic participant. They not look fo...(Read More)

Campaign launched to clear cable tangles from Patong streets

For a few years already I advocate the removal of dead/unused cables hanging in the poles like spaghetti. Not only Patong, all over Phuket! Removal/...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

Who installed it? Where were they educated to do these installations? How many did they install? Where did they,and others, who were trained like the...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, in the interests of safety, just what country are you from, we may need to know this so we can be aware of possible lesser skilled drivers, if ...(Read More)

One man dead, another injured after fleeing police traffic stop in Phuket Town

The only people I feel sorry for are the parents and family of the deceased, but then again, I would wager to bet that this kid's fate was much at...(Read More)

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

Another Taxi involved in a fatality involving a motorcyclist. Looks like another B400 fine as the Taxi driver is Thai....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

From the comments here, it's as plain as day why Thai authorities never listen nor want to listen to outsiders and what they consider best for Tha...(Read More)

Phuket named in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Top 10

Asterix...Just as a guess, because the photo epitomises the features of Phuket for which it is renowned?...(Read More)

Hey, that’s my elephant in Phuket; says Krabi mahout

And what was the outcome after a simple microchip check? 14 years ago stolen, and the elephant Yo was pregnant. So, the Krabi owner should also ge...(Read More)

Tourism to food, Buddhist Thailand hunts halal gold

Very interesting business article. Now thai official also have to start to realize there is gold at the end of separated garbage/waste line of the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.