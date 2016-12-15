TENNIS: Andy Murray capped a stellar season by being named alongside his brother Jamie on Tuesday (Dec 13) as International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Champion for 2016.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 10:53AM

Britain’s Andy Murray (left) and Jamie Murray were named International Tennis Federation World Champion for 2016. Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP

It is the first time that two brothers have been named as men’s singles and doubles World Champions in the same year.

Angelique Kerber won the women’s award becoming Germany’s first World Champion since Steffi Graf in 1996.

Andy Murray sealed the year-end number one ranking after defeating Novak Djokovic to win the ATP World Tour Finals.

The 29-year-old won a total of nine titles during the year, including a second Wimbledon crown and a second Olympic singles gold in Rio.

“It means a lot to me to be named ITF World Champion,” said Murray.

“I have had such a memorable year, winning again at Wimbledon, retaining my Olympic title, and clinching the year-end No. 1 ranking in the last match of the season.

“It is particularly special with my brother Jamie also becoming World Champion.”

Kerber, 28, defeated Serena Williams to capture the Australian Open, before winning the US Open, and silver at the Olympics.

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares of Brazil were named men’s doubles World Champions, while French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic won the women’s doubles award.