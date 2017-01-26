PATTAYA: A conflict in connection with illegal activities is believed to be the motive behind Monday’s (Jan 23) killing of a British man shot while sitting in his car in Pattaya.

Thursday 26 January 2017, 09:14AM

Murder victim Tony Kenway and wife Somporn or ‘Pat’. Photo: via Facebook

Tony Kenway, 39, was shot dead while sitting in the driver’s seat of his red Porsche Cayenne GTS in a car park in front of the Sanit Sports Club Co in tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district of Chonburi.

Eyewitnesses told police the killer was a chubby man, wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket, sports shoes and a cap that partly hid his face. He had been seen standing under an awning in front of the fitness shop.

Thai language Kom Chad Luek newspaper reported they were seeking two foreigners including the suspected hit man who killed Mr Kenway. The newspaper said they were a British man known as Miles Dickens Turner, and a South African-British subject whose name they reported as Abel Caldeira Bonito.

Both men had reportedly left Pattaya for Cambodia via Trat shortly after the murder, the paper quoted police as saying.

Mr Kenway had walked from the shop to the car and sat in the driver’s seat. The gunman went over to the car, yanked open the door and fired a single shot to the head. He then ran to a waiting motorcycle, which quickly sped away.

Police collected a single spent bullet cartridge case and a cigarette butt from the crime scene for examination.

A source with the police investigation team said investigators discovered Mr Kenway allegedly ran an online football gambling website and had a conflict with a group of influential foreigners concerning illegal activities in the area.

Mr Kenway tried unsuccessfully to settle the conflict with the group twice, and this could be the motive for the murder, the source said.

But Mr Kenway’s wife Somporn, 32, told police that her husband had set up a company doing website design at Jomtien Beach. She admitted Mr Kenway had recently had a conflict with a former business partner, only identified as Toby, 45, but she did not know if this was the motive for the murder.

Police were examining footage from security cameras in the area and questioning more witnesses.

The victim’s body was sent to Bang Lamung Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Crime Suppression Division Chief, Maj Gen Suthin Subphuang, has instructed Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, head of the CSD’s sub-division 2, to head the investigation and track down the killer.

Read original story here.