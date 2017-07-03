Mountain Bike Classic 2017

Start From: Sunday 3 September 2017, 11:00AM to Sunday 3 September 2017, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A new mountain bike race through Khao Phra Thaeo National Park highlighting ecological tourist destinations comes to the island on 3 September 2017, following the highly-popular King of the Mountain Trail Run on the same day. The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic features a new route through Northern Phuket’s 23 sq km rainforest. Bikers can test their endurance in four distances: the 4-km fun race, the 9-km, the 18-km (two loops of 9-km laps) or the 27 km (three loops of 9-km laps).

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.