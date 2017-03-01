PHUKET: The driver of a three-wheeler motorbike with sidecar escaped serious injuries yesterday afternoon (Feb 28) when his “saleng” slammed into into the back of a pickup truck in Phuket Town.

The accident happened on Mae Luan Rd, near the intersection with Patipat Rd, reported Supawatkun Khunluk, who witnessed the accident.

“The saleng motorbike hit the back of the pickup, then up-ended in the air and landed on its side. The contents of the saleng, which was carrying bags of rice, fruit and a bird cage, scattered all across the road,” Mr Supawatkun said.

“I don’t want to argue over who is right or wrong. I just want people to stop trying to speed through traffic lights when they see them changing from green to red.

“When drivers realise they cannot make it through the green light, they should start braking as soon as possible so they can stop safely in time,” Mr Supawatkun added.