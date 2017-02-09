SOFTBALL: Two minutes shy of midday last Saturday (Feb 4), the adorable kindergartener Arabella took the microphone at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) and yelled out her rallying cry, “Let’s play ball”, for all to hear. The players on the field enthusiastically obliged, and with that, another softball doubleheader began.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 12:46PM

Nick Carter sprints home on a base hit to the outfield during last weekend’s softball doubleheader held at the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang. Photo: Michael Way

It was a banner day for softball in Phuket, as there was an influx of talent into the weekly affair. Joining the action were Canadian James and Canadian Cameron, not to be confused with famous Canadian, James Cameron. While the director might not have been there, the grounds were nevertheless graced with the titanic frame and avatar of intimidation, Fijian rugby star Renato Tikoisolomone, who made his softball debut. Alien to softball, his first ever swing sent the ball into the abyss, exploring the deepest reaches of the outfield. “I’ll be back”, he said afterwards, “as it is with softball that my heart truly lies.”

Also making his debut at the game was Thai national Kanphop Markkongkaew. An import from the Hat Yai softball league, Kanphop played infield and crushed line drives like the seasoned veteran that he is. There are many talented Thai softball players elsewhere in the country, and it was great to see some of that skill on display here in Phuket.

On a sad note, Saturday saw its second injury in as many weeks. Whereas the previous week saw Canadian commercial pilot Doug Erskine forced from the game with a hamstring strain, this week it was the Flyin’ Hawaiian Mel Galarneau’s turn to be grounded with an upper leg injury. Never one to be discouraged, Mel traded the Galarneau for Allen and hit the announcer’s booth. She put on an impressive performance, often remembering how many outs there were. Joining Mel in the booth was first-time player Rory Peter, who had exhausted his supply of breath in the first inning.

For those keeping score at home, like Mel did on the ACG scoreboard, the first game was a 13-1 blowout and the second a more dramatic 6-4. As with just about everything else in life, there was a strong positive correlation between Canadian presence on a side and winning.

The next game tomorrow (Feb 11) at midday at the ACG. Players are encouraged to show up at 11:30am to warm up and take batting practice. Everyone is welcome to play and equipment is not needed. It’s B100 per player, all of which goes to the ACG to help maintain the field.

For more information, click “like” on the Phuket Softball Facebook page and RSVP at the Event Page for this week’s game.

Text by Jared Spindel.